Molly McCann earned worldwide fame by folding dangerous opponent with spinning elbow
The greatest highlight of Molly McCann's MMA career came at UFC London three years ago.
Former Cage Warriors Champions "Meatball" Molly McCann and Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett took the UFC by storm in 2022 with back-to-back wins at UFC London in March and July of that year, both Liverpool fighters making $100,000 each in performance bonuses.
McCann had a 3-3 record in the UFC at one point, really turning her career around with three-straight wins over Ji-Yeon Kim, Luana Carolina, and Hannah Goldy - all Performances of the Night, one of which saw the unranked fighter celebrate with a UFC belt afterwards.
That should speak to how sick this KO was from Molly McCann, who returns at this year's eventfulUFC London card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.
Molly McCann Knocked Out 8-2 Brazilian At Past UFC London
"Meatball" entered the mainstream with a viral spinning back elbow KO over Luana Carolina at UFC London in March 2022. Brazil's Carolina was 8-2 (3-1 in UFC) at the time.
The spinning elbow came out of nowhere, and right on cue as UFC commentator Paul Felder had just said, "You gotta be ready for that," a second before the shot landed.
Carolina's eyes rolled to the back of her head as she fell down to the canvas, McCann the winner by walk-off knockout, seeing her social media following skyrocket.
After The Fact
Post-fight, McCann ran outside the cage to give Dana White a hug and grabbed a replica UFC belt, raising it up in the Octagon.
Molly McCann has gone 2-3 since the KO over Carolina, looking to return to the win column at this year's UFC London against 11-1 Brazilian prospect Alexia Thainara.
Will the 34-year-old from Liverpool turn back the clock this Saturday?
