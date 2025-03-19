UFC Fight Night London: Edwards vs. Brady preview, best fights & full card
UFC London is about as stacked as a Fight Night gets, featuring two former UFC champions in Leon Edwards and Jan Blachowicz, and a wealth of British and Irish talent.
Sean Brady will replace Jack Della Maddalena against Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz will bring his Polish Power against 'Black Jag' Carlos Ulberg, a kickboxing threat who trains with Israel Adesanya.
Ulberg vs. Blachowicz brings history since Blachowicz was the first man to defeat Adesanya in MMA. As well as this, UFC London plays host to fan-favorite fighters Kevin Holland, Molly McCann, and Nathaniel Wood.
Here's what you need to know.
Main event fight: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
It's been three years since Edwards' iconic 'headshot-dead' knockout over Kamaru Usman. Since then, he's defended the title twice and lost it to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. 'Rocky' fights to keep his No. 1-contender spot and hopefully to secure himself another shot at the belt.
Edwards maintains he beats Muhammad in the rematch, but he has to earn it against Sean Brady, a young, dangerous grappler looking to impose the same gameplan against Edwards that Muhammad used so well. Brady's only loss in professional MMA is to Muhammad, and he'll also be looking for his chance at redemption with a victory.
Edwards vs. Brady is about as high level as UFC welterweight gets, and fans will be excited to see a well-rounded fighter in Edwards taking on a grappling specialist in Brady.
Co main event fight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
Blachowicz finally returns from a two-year layoff to take on an incredibly dangerous opponent. As a former light heavyweight champion, Blachowicz is the toughest opponent to date for Ulberg, who rides a seven-fight winning streak after losing his UFC debut in 2021.
Ulberg is arguably one of the best strikers in the light heavyweight division and has one of the most well-educated left hooks in the UFC. He's a former professional kickboxer, having won King in the Ring in New Zealand, a popular one-night, three-fight tournament.
This fight will either be a passing of the guard, or a classic performance from Blachowicz.
UFC London full card
UFC London features 13 fights overall (subject to change, 19/03/2025)
- Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady; Welterweight
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg; Light Heavyweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Gunnar Nelson; Welterweight
- Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara; Women's Strawweight
- Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan; Lightweight
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere; Featherweight
- Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla; Lightweight
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe Dos Santos; Flyweight
- Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin; Heavyweight
- Andrey Pulyaev vs. Christian Leroy Duncan; Middleweight
- Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar; Women's Strawweight
- Caolan Loughran vs. Nathan Fletcher; Bantamweight
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes; Lightweight
