Israel Adesanya teammate knocked out UFC bogeyman in 12 seconds to secure shot at the top ranks
A hard-hitting new contender may vault into light heavyweight title contention this weekend at UFC London.
Set to take place at the O2 Arena, UFC London features a headlining bout between former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and #5-ranked contender Sean Brady after Jack Della Maddalena was pulled from the event for a title fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.
Fans are eager to see how Edwards looks in his first fight since losing the welterweight belt to Muhammad at UFC 304 last year, but there’s also plenty of intrigue in the co-main event as well with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz taking on surging contender Carlos Ulberg.
Carlos Ulberg Faces Huge Test At UFC London
A training partner of Israel Adesanya's at City Kickboxing, Ulberg earned a UFC contract with a stoppage-win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. The now-#6-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender improved to 4-0 in MMA with that win, but he dropped his promotional debut against Kennedy Nzechukwu the following year.
“Black Jag” is undefeated since that debut setback and has scored five finishes out of seven victories. Perhaps the most impressive of those came against fellow Contender Series-alum Alonzo Menifield, who was on a five-fight unbeaten run of his own with three stoppages but was flattened by Ulberg in just 12 seconds.
The 34-year-old followed the Menifield finish with a decision-win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir, and a victory against Błachowicz at UFC London would put Ulberg squarely in the mix for a shot at the light heavyweight belt.
New Blood Atop The Light Heavyweight Division
Błachowicz is coming off a nearly two-year layoff but will provide a stiff test for "Black Jag", and Ulberg’s rise through the light heavyweight rankings has also come at quite an interesting time for the division.
Błachowicz’s last outing saw him lose a close decision to former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira in the latter fighter's light heavyweight debut, and after that win Pereira went on to stop Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 and claim the division’s vacant belt.
“Poatan” stopped three-straight opponents to defend his title during the course of 2024, but earlier this month at UFC 313 the Brazilian’s title reign was halted when he dropped a unanimous decision to Magomed Ankalaev.
The newly-crowned champion recently offered Pereira an immediate rematch after UFC CEO Dana White discussed it as a likely possibility following UFC 313, and if the pair do run things back then the winner of UFC London’s co-main event between Błachowicz and Ulberg could be next in line for a title shot.
