UFC fighter calls on fans to "stop praising" Conor McGregor after White House visit
One veteran UFC fighter wasn’t thrilled with the amount of coverage Conor McGregor received during his recent visit to The White House.
It’s now been close to three years since McGregor last stepped into the Octagon for a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, which saw “The Notorious” lose due to injury after the first round to put him on the first two-fight skid of his career.
McGregor has remained a fixture in combat sports news even during his current layoff, and most recently the Irishman made headlines when he visited The White House on St. Patrick’s Day and met with President Donald Trump.
Philip Rowe Goes Off After McGregor's White House Visit
The former two-division champion was even given the chance to address assembled media during his White House visit, and current UFC welterweight Philip Rowe took to social media to voice his frustrations regarding the amount of coverage McGregor’s visit has been getting.
“Idc that this convicted r****t is at the White House i’m genuinely confused by who we admire in this generation. Stop praising him, get it off my feed. There’s ton of comprehensive, noble, standup people in the world to look up to. Do better.”
A contract winner on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019, Rowe has competed under the UFC banner six times and is currently on a two-fight skid after dropping decisions against Jake Matthews and perrenial top welterweight Neil Magny.
No News Of A Comeback Fight For "The Notorious"
Outside of his recent visit to the White House, McGregor’s presence in combat sports headlines in recent years has largely centered around his various legal issues, new ownership stake in BKFC, and continual false starts regarding a comeback fight in the UFC.
2023’s The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 featured McGregor and top UFC lightweight Michael Chandler as opposing coaches, and the initial expectation among fans and UFC CEO Dana White was that the two men would meet in the Octagon before the end of the year.
The matchup was finally scheduled to headline UFC 303 last June, but “The Notorious” withdrew from the card due to a toe injury and Chandler went on to rematch Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and is now set to meet Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 next month.
