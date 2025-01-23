‘My First Scar,’ Payton Talbott Talks Massive Upset Loss at UFC 311
Every undefeated fighter at UFC 311 walked away with their first loss, including a now 9-1 Payton Talbott.
No prospect in the bantamweight division had more hype than the 26-year-old, Talbott finishing his first three opponents in the Octagon. Talbott returned at UFC 311, where he stood a -1150 betting favorite against a 12-fight UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos.
Talbott’s performance didn’t reflect the odds, however, with Barcelos dominating him from bell-to-bell with takedowns for a unanimous decision victory. A clean sweep for the Brazilian.
Talbott Speaks Out After First Loss
Much to work on following a tough night in the office, Talbott reflects on his first loss after 15 fights total (including his amatuer career).
“The vet gave me my first scar. May the skin heal itself to be strong and never split again,” Talbott wrote on Instagram. “Lucky to have such people in my life. fortunate to be able to learn valuable lessons. Still had fun.”
While Payton Talbott may not have been as complete of a fighter a fans thought him to be, lacking in the grappling department, the future is still bright for the Reno, Nevada native with years to develop his all-around game.
