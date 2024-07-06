Last Man Standing: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
Nate Diaz (0-1 boxing, 21-13 MMA) and Jorge Masvidal (1-0 boxing, 35-17 MMA) renew a rivalry five years in the making when they transition from MMA to squared circle Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Fight Gets New Date & Location
While Diaz and Masvidal have yet to win any UFC undisputed titles, each man remained two of the most entertaining, charismatic and brash fighters that MMA had to offer. Both men competed against one another back at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019, as Masvidal took home the TKO victory.
Whether or not the rematch should be happening in boxing is up for debate, but the fact of the matter remains that the two will take center stage during a lighter weekend in combat sports and without interference of an early-July UFC pay-per-view given TKO’s recently-formed collaboration with the WWE and UFC.
Speaking of the MMA leader, the event dubbed “Last Man Standing” can be purchased on pay-per-view throughout several different avenues. These include Fanmio, its main distributor, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, and PPV.com, to name a few. The card can also be seen through traditional cable providers, costing $49.99. The price point changed from two months ago when it initially cost $79.99. A reason for the change was not disclosed, but it is the same price regardless of which provider it is purchased from.
The event gets underway with the prelims beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, immediately followed by the main card shortly thereafter beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
Who Is Fighting On “Last Man Standing” And What Are The Betting Odds?
The card features 10 fights and is being promoted by Real Fight Inc. Below is the bout order with betting odds included, which are subject to change as the event gets closer.
For a full preview of the card, check out the link below. Here are the updated betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Note that they are also subject to change.
Last Man Standing: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Boxing Preview
Main Card (Fanmio/DAZN/UFC Fight Pass PPV, 9:00 p.m. ET)
- Main Event: Nate Diaz (+210) vs Jorge Masvidal (-275)
- Co-Main Event: Daniel Jacobs (+105) vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (-130)
- *Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila
- *Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas
- *Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa
- *Alan Sanchez vs. Louie Lopez
Preliminary Card (Fanmio/DAZN/UFC Fight Pass PPV, YouTube 7:30 p.m. ET)
- *Kenny Lopez Jr. vs. Andres Martinez
- *Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan
- *Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa
- *Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez
*= no betting odds listed
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLE.