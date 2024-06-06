ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut 2 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
ONE Championship returns this Friday (June 7) for a stacked card of combat sports action that takes place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
The main event is a title bout for the ONE 155-pound Muay Thai belt featuring Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut. Tawanchai previously bested Nattawut when they met in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15 last year, but now “Smokin Jo” has a chance at revenge and can also take his compatriot's Muay Thai title in Bangkok.
The night’s co-main event is 135-pound kickboxing bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Purić. “The Bosnian Menace” is feeling confident after scoring back-to-back Muay Thai wins under the ONE banner, while Rodtang enters the night looking to rebound from a decision loss he suffered against Superlek Kiatmoo9 last year.
The rest of the stacked card also features ONE’s signature mix of martial arts action, including Mikey Musumeci looking to avenge his last loss when he takes on Joao Gabriel Sousa in a submission grappling contest and Liam Harrison making his long-awaited return to take on Katsuki Kitano in a 145-pound Muay Thai bout. Both Kade Ruotolo and Adrian Lee will also make their highly-anticipated MMA debuts as part of a card loaded with entertaining matchups.
There was some drama at the ONE 167 weigh-ins when Rodtang failed his hydration test and weighed in several pounds heavy for his co-main event bout, and as of this writing a catchweight bout between “The Iron Man” and Purić is under discussion.
ONE 167 is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and will be available on Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card: (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jo Nattawut 2 – For the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship
• Co-Main Event: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Denis Puric (Kickboxing)
• Mikey Musumeci vs. Gabriel Sousa (Submission Grappling)
• Liam Harrison vs. Katsuki Kitano (Muay Thai)
• Kade Ruotolo vs. Blake Cooper (MMA)
• Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Masaaki Noiri (Kickboxing)
• Denice Zamboanga vs. Noelle Grandjean (MMA)
• Adrian Lee vs. Antonio Mammarella (MMA)
• Johan Ghazali vs. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (Muay Thai)
• Itsuki Hirata vs. Victoria Souza (MMA)
• Johan Estupinan vs. Zafer Sayik (Muay Thai)
