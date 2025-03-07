ONE Fight Night 29 live results & highlights – Allycia Rodrigues vs. Marie McManamon
ONE Championship returns tonight (March 7) with a ONE Fight Night 29 card taking place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Marie McManamon
The card’s main event is a matchup between ONE Atomweight Muay Thai Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Marie McManamon.
ONE Championship returns to United States for ONE 173, featuring Stamp vs. Zamboanga
Rodrigues has successfully defended her belt twice already and is undefeated in ONE outside of a failed double-champ bid against Smilla Sundell in 2023, while McManamon enters the night looking to score what would be a sizeable upset in her promotional debut.
The night’s co-main event is catchweight Muay Thai bout featuring Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Parham Gheirati.
Ajalaboon’s two-fight win streak has already matched his best run since joining ONE Championship, but Gheirati is undefeated in the promotion and collected an astonishing five victories during the course of 2024.
(Exclusive) Kade Ruotolo targets "special year" after third MMA bout at ONE 171
The rest of ONE Fight Night 29 includes a mix of Muay Thai and MMA action with Diogo Reis and Shoya Ishiguro competing in the card’s lone grappling bout, and one of the event’s most intriguing storylines is if the undefeated Shamil Erdogan can score two within weeks of each other when he meets Gilberto Galvão.
ONE Fight Night 29 is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight (March7) so be sure to check back on this page for results and highlights from all the action one the event starts.
ONE Fight Night 29 (8:00 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Main Event: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Marie McManamon – For the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai Championship
• Co-Main Event: (Muay Thai) Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Parham Gheirati
• (Muay Thai) Soe Lin Oo vs. Dmitrii Kovtun
• (MMA) Shamil Erdogan vs. Gilberto Galvão
• (MMA) Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu vs. Jeremy Pacatiw
• (Muay Thai) Yu Yau Pui vs. Martyna Kierczynska
• (MMA) Eko Roni Sputra vs. Sanzhar Sakirov
• (Muay Thai) Arian Esparza vs. Nontachai Jitmuangnon
• (MMA) Banma Duoji vs. Joshua Perreira
• (Submission Grappling) Diogo Reis vs. Shoya Ishiguro
• (Muay Thai) Stefan Korodi vs. Katsuki Kitano
More ONE Championship & MMA News
• Dana White reveals surprising new business venture outside of the UFC
• ‘The Hulk for a reason!’ Modestas Bukauskas talks Ion Cutelaba fight at UFC 315
•'DBX1' comes to Miami featuring former UFC middleweight title challenger
• Netflix follows up Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with all-women boxing card at MSG
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.