‘The Hulk for a reason!’ Modestas Bukauskas talks Ion Cutelaba fight at UFC 315
A few days removed from their wins at UFC Seattle, Modestas Bukauskas and Ion Cutelaba have already booked another fight... against each other.
Two-time Cage Warriors Champion Bukauskas made it back-to-back finishes with a first-round knockout of Raffael Cerqueira, whereas KO artist Cutelaba showed new wrinkles to his game and snagged a first-round submission against Ibo Islan.
After the fact, Bukauskas called for a quick turnaround, maybe against a fighter on the same card, with Cutelaba ultimately accepting the challenge for UFC 315 on May 10 in Montreal.
Bukauskas Closing In On LHW Rankings
Winner of six of his last 7, Bukauskas believes a Top-15 ranking is on the line in this light heavyweight matchup.
"I'd been looking to fight him previously, the name had sort of been like thrown about a little bit. For one or another reason, it didn't happen," Bukauskas told MMA Knockout. "Both of us coming off with two big wins, fighting on the same card. This definitely makes sense for the winner to be going up into the rankings and going close towards the Top 15, which is what both of us want. It just makes sense."
This is Bukauskas' second run in the UFC, his first ending on three-straight losses. Now, "The Baltic Gladiator" has momentum on his side, and so does the experienced Cutelaba, who continues to improve each and every time we see him in the Octagon.
Cutelaba has fought the likes of next title challenger Magomed Ankalaev (twice), Khalil Rountree Jr., and Glover Teixeira.
"I feel like we're both on the same sort of trajectory," Bukauskas said. "We're both now starting to find our groove in the light heavyweight division, both of us coming up with good performances. So that's why it's gonna make for a very explosive matchup. He is very skillful in many different areas. He always comes to fight."
Never A Boring Face-Off With Ion Cutelaba
Cutelaba loves to get in his opponent's faces before the fight has even begun, whether at the weigh-ins or as announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters in the Octagon. The Moldovan is nicknamed "The Hulk" for his wild antics, even painting his body green several times over the years.
"You just gotta not let it affect you," Bukauskas said of Cutelaba's tenacity in face-offs. "That's his moniker, he's the Hulk for a reason. That's what he likes to do, that's how he likes to play it. It's entertaining for the fans, so let him do it."
"At the end of the day, you've gotta go out there and fight. So whatever the antics are, we're gonna have to throw down in a second."
