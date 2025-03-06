Netflix follows up Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with all-women boxing card at MSG
Netflix's foray into combat sports is just getting started.
Four months removed from an epic showdown in front of 70,000+ fans and millions watching around the world, women's boxing superstars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to run it back one more time.
Taylor vs. Serrano II in November served as the Netflix co-headliner to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, the high-level rematch much more exciting through 10 rounds of action. In the end, Taylor would get her hand raised in a controversial decision. You could argue both ladies won that night, their second fight entering the history books as the most-watched event in women's sports with 74M viewers globally.
Taylor vs. Serrano 3 Set For The Summer
The trilogy is now slated for its own Netflix main event - Taylor and Serrano collide for the undisputed super lightweight championship on Friday, July 11th in Madison Square Garden. Taylor vs. Serrano 3 headlines an all-women pro boxing card, the first of its kind.
Serrano, Taylor React
The news drops two days after Amanda Serrano signed a 'lifetime contract' with Most Valuable Promotions, founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.
"Here we go Once again! THE TRILOGY!" Serrano wrote on 'X'. "July 11th on the best network we give the Fans another one! TaylorSerrano3 the 1st Trilogy in Women’s Boxing Live in the meca
the scene of TaylorSerrano 1. I’m coming to do what I always do give it my all. Hopefully the Judges get it right although I have other intentions this time! Come Watch it Live or on Netflix just DONT MISS IT!!"
Katie Taylor is up 2-0 on Amanda Serrano, having won their first meeting at MSG by split decision back in 2022 and again in Texas late last year.
"Excited to be headlining at @thegardenagain on July 11th for the trilogy live on @netflix," Taylor wrote on Instagram.
"Historic Step Forward For Women's Sports"
Netflix, the widely-popular streaming service, has over 300M subscribers worldwide. The sport of women's boxing will never be the same, with Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano spearheading their own event this summer.
"This is more than just a fight. It’s a celebration of the unmatched talent of women in boxing,” MVP founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said in a press release. “Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have already shattered barriers and inspired millions, and this trilogy fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden will be another historic step forward for women’s sports. This all-women’s card is not only a testament to how far the sport has come but also the beginning of an even greater push from MVP to elevate the next generation of female fighters."
