'DBX1' comes to Miami featuring former UFC middleweight title challenger

Dirty Boxing Championship is back with another event, taking place Saturday, March 22 in Miami, FL, headlined by longtime MMA veteran and ex-UFC title challenger Yoel Romero (16-7 MMA) opposite Ras Hylton (10-8 MMA), the promotion announced Wednesday.
Dirty Boxing Championship
With the support of "Platinum Mike Perry and recently-appointed CEO Malki Kawa, the promotion attempts to build off its early success from its pilot event last year with "DBX1."
“We brought in over 100 million social media views from our pilot event, " Perry said in a statement. “People got a taste of what DBX can do for combat sports and how fight promotions and events should operate. We’ve got to continue to set the tone and expectation because the fans and fighters deserve it.”
Kawa echoed Perry's thoughts, as both men share a similar vision for how an up-and-coming promotion should look and feel.
"Dirty Boxing is looking to spotlight talent that can deliver exhilarating, fast-paced action in front of an elite audience in an environment that feels like an underground, luxury, private members club in the heart of Miami," Kawa said.
The event is expected to stream via various platforms (YouTube, Kick, Rumble, Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and 'X') for those unable to attend the live event at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite, ranging from $75 (general admission) to $5,000 for 10 VIP tables. Other packages include "Premier GA" Tier 2 for $100 and separate non-table VIP packages for $500 and $750 each.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is expected to attend the event, as his next heavyweight title defense has yet to be finalized.
More information is forthcoming, but for now, Dirty Boxing Championship is back in a big way.
