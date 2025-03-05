MMA Knockout

'DBX1' comes to Miami featuring former UFC middleweight title challenger

"Dirty Boxing Championship" will hold an event later this month with familiar names to hardcore MMA fans.

Zain Bando

(Dirty Boxing)

Dirty Boxing Championship is back with another event, taking place Saturday, March 22 in Miami, FL, headlined by longtime MMA veteran and ex-UFC title challenger Yoel Romero (16-7 MMA) opposite Ras Hylton (10-8 MMA), the promotion announced Wednesday.

Dirty Boxing Championship

With the support of "Platinum Mike Perry and recently-appointed CEO Malki Kawa, the promotion attempts to build off its early success from its pilot event last year with "DBX1."

Dana White reveals surprising new business venture outside of the UFC

Mike Perry punches Mickey Gall during UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX.
Mike Perry punches Mickey Gall during UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX. / Handout Photo-Imagn Images

“We brought in over 100 million social media views from our pilot event, " Perry said in a statement. “People got a taste of what DBX can do for combat sports and how fight promotions and events should operate. We’ve got to continue to set the tone and expectation because the fans and fighters deserve it.”

Kawa echoed Perry's thoughts, as both men share a similar vision for how an up-and-coming promotion should look and feel.

"Dirty Boxing is looking to spotlight talent that can deliver exhilarating, fast-paced action in front of an elite audience in an environment that feels like an underground, luxury, private members club in the heart of Miami," Kawa said.

Yoel Romero during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena.
Yoel Romero during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC Champ Jon Jones recreates iconic movie moment with Arnold Schwarzenegger

The event is expected to stream via various platforms (YouTube, Kick, Rumble, Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and 'X') for those unable to attend the live event at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite, ranging from $75 (general admission) to $5,000 for 10 VIP tables. Other packages include "Premier GA" Tier 2 for $100 and separate non-table VIP packages for $500 and $750 each.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is expected to attend the event, as his next heavyweight title defense has yet to be finalized.

Jon Jones celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Jon Jones celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

More information is forthcoming, but for now, Dirty Boxing Championship is back in a big way.

More UFC, Boxing & MMA News

 Floyd Mayweather interested in buying $700 million stake in iconic NFL team

‘Imma get hate for this,’ Jamahal Hill picks between Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev

• Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC 313 - Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

• Amanda Serrano inks unprecedented ‘Lifetime Contract’ with Jake Paul's promotion

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News