ONE Championship: Triple-Champ Anatoly Malykhin Headlines ONE 169 in Atlanta
ONE Championship has officially unveiled the first two title fights that will feature at the top of the card for ONE 169 in Atlanta, GA.
Already set to return to the United States in September for an event in Denver, CO, ONE Championship will also head to Atlanta on November 8 for one of the promotion’s final events of 2024.
The card at State Farm Arena was already set on the ONE Championship calendar, and now the promotion has revealed that ONE 169 will be headlined by Anatoly Malykhin defending his heavyweight belt for the first time against Oumar Kane, better known to combat sports fans as “Reug Reug”.
The ONE 169 main event will mark the first time Malykhin has defended his heavyweight belt after the unbeaten triple-champ unified the heavyweight titles against Arjan Bhullar last year, and “Spartak” followed that performance up by earning a second win over Reinier de Ridder that also crowned him as the undisputed ONE light heavyweight champion.
“Reug Reug” has only suffered one loss in his MMA career and is currently on a three-fight win streak, and in his most recent outing the 32-year-old took a unanimous decision over Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcus Buchecha in one of the wildest heavyweight fights in recent memory.
The co-main event for ONE 169 will also feature a trilogy bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai title, and between that and the massive main event ONE Championship’s card in Atlanta on November 8 is already shaping up to be a must-watch affair.
