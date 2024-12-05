ONE Fight Night 26 Live Results & Highlights – Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov
ONE Championship returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday (December 6) for a ONE Fight Night 26 card that will close out the promotion’s 2024 schedule.
Christian Lee Returns At ONE Fight Night 26
Two-division titleholder Christian Lee is set to return after more than two years away in the night’s main event, which will see undefeated challenger Alibeg Rasulov attempt to claim the ONE lightweight title.
Rasulov impressed in his promotional debut earlier this year when he defeated former champion Ok Rae Yoon, who upset Lee to claim the lightweight belt in 2021 before “The Warrior” stopped the South Korean in their immediate rematch and went on to win the welterweight title from Kiamrian Abbasov in his next outing.
(Exclusive) Christian Lee Talks Brother Adrian and Return at ONE Fight Night 26
The night’s co-main event is a bantamweight kickboxing bout featuring former champion Petchtanong Banchamek and Nabil Anane.
Banchamek returned to action in June following a failed drug test that cost him his ONE kickboxing title and resulted in a suspension, and now the 39-year-old is tasked with ending the five-fight winning streak that Anane has put together competing in ONE’s 4 oz. Muay Thai bouts.
There will also be a second title on the line at ONE Fight Night 26 when Mayssa Bastos defends her ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling title against Danielle Kelly, who won the division’s inaugural title in 2023 before losing a decision to Bastos in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 24.
(Exclusive) Danielle Kelly Talks Mayssa Bastos Rematch at ONE Fight Night 26
The card also features ONE Interim Strawweight MMA Champion Jarred Brooks moving up a division to face Reece McLaren in what should be an action-packed bout. Grappling stars Cole Abate and Dante Leon are also set to make their respective promotional debuts against Shinya Aoki and Bruno Pucci, plus former ONE kickboxing champion Jon Di Bella returns to face Rui Botelho in addition to plenty of other exciting matchups.
(Exclusive) Jarred Brooks Ready for Double-Champ Bid after ONE Fight Night 26
ONE Fight Night 26 is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Friday (December 6), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
ONE Fight Night 26 (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov – For the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship
• Co-Main Event: Petchtanong Banchamek vs. Nabil Anane (Kickboxing)
• Mayssa Bastos vs. Danielle Kelly – For the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship
• Reece McLaren vs. Jarred Brooks (MMA)
• Denis Puric vs. Elias Mahmoudi (Muay Thai)
• Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Gilbert Nakatani (MMA)
• Nakrob Fairtex vs. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (Muay Thai)
• Shamil Gasanov vs. Halil Amir (MMA)
• Shinya Aoki vs. Cole Abate (Submission Grappling)
• Jonathan Di Bella vs. Rui Botelho (Kickboxing)
• Dante Leon vs. Bruno Pucci (Submission Grappling)
• Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Danial Williams (Muay Thai)
