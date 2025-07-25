Ilia Topuria says he’d rather give up his UFC belt than face top contender
Ilia Topuria has explained he'd rather vacate his belt than welcome a fight with the No. 1-ranked lightweight title contender.
'El Matador' vied hard for his shot at lightweight gold, hounding Islam Makhachev for a fight before eventually knocking out Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt at UFC 317. Some contenders, including Justin Gaethje and top-ranked Arman Tsarukyan, felt the former featherweight king had stepped over them.
While Gaethje has received some acknowledgement from Topuria, Tsarukyan has been snubbed. Now, Topuria has gone as far as to say he'd rather leave the belt behind than fight the Armenian.
Ilia Topuria absolutely snubs Arman Tsarukyan from lightweight title picture
In a shock reveal on the Nelk Boys YouTube channel, Topuria remarked that he'd never give Tsarukyan the chance to fight for the belt.
"If I'm the world champion, I'm never gonna give him a chance," Topuria said. "I will be like, 'Listen if that's the case, take my belt. I don't do it."
Arman Tsarukyan responds
Responding to Topuria's comment via X, Tsarukyan remarked, "Imagine calling yourself a champion, but you're already looking for a way out. You can vacate it, or I'll take it. Either way, it's mine."
While he is the top-ranked contender, Tsarukyan is in a tough spot. He last fought in April 2024 at UFC 300, where he received a suspension and a fine for assaulting a fan during his walkout. Following this, he was booked to fight for the belt at UFC 311, but jeopardized the event by dropping out the day before.
He's since weighed in as the backup for UFC 317, and UFC Boss Dana White had nothing more to say than, "No" when asked about his status as the next challenger, explaining, "It's a good step in the right direction, let's put it that way."
