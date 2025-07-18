PFL Africa Road To Dubai full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
The PFL heads to Africa this Saturday to continue their "Champions Series" portion of the event calendar.
It certainly isn't getting the same buzz as its UFC 318 counterpart Saturday, but it still has some fights worth taking a look at while its World Tournament series remains on hiatus for another few weeks before the finals get underway.
The main event will feature a PFL Middleweight Title fight between former Bellator Champion Johnny Eblen opposite Costello van Steenis. Eblen won his PFL Super Fight Series debut against Fabian Edwards this past October to run his record to 16-0.
The pair may fight again at some point in the near future if Edwards beats Dalton Rosta in the middleweight tournament final, prior to determining who PFL's best overall middleweight is.
In the eyes of many, however, Eblen is the best middleweight outside of the UFC by a longshot. He already holds two wins over Edwards, which is saying a lot considering that Edwards' brother is former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards.
READ MORE: PFL Europe fighter flattens opponent with jaw-dropping KO of the Year candidate
Nevertheless, Eblen maintained an undefeated mark in Bellator from 2019-2023 before the PFL purchased the company. He won just three fights by KO/TKO out of his 10 wins, defeating longtime MMA veteran Gegard Mousasi as his biggest resume booster.
Eblen's opponent, van Steenis, is no slouch either. At 16-3, he may be one of the most unique challenges Eblen has faced to date. Van Steenis has lost once since 2019. Similarly to Eblen, van Steenis also has some impressive wins, including those against Mike Shipman and Fabian Edwards, too.
Check out the betting odds for the 14-fight card Saturday, as the Main Card gets underway on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Odds are as of Friday morning, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
PFL Africa 1 Full Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET)
- Johnny Eblen (-575) vs. Costello van Steenis (+425) – for PFL middleweight title
- Dakota Ditcheva (-4000) vs. Sumiko Inaba (+1600) – women's flyweight (co-main event)
- A.J. McKee (-230) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (+190) – featherweight showcase bout
- Makkasharip Zaynukovi (-625) vs. Takeshi Izumi (+455) – lightweight showcase bout
- Corey Anderson (+136) vs. Denis Goltsov (-162) – heavyweight showcase bout
Early Card (PFL App, 10 a.m. ET)
- Nkosi Ndebele (-1100) vs. Mahmoud Atef (+700) – bantamweight first-round bout
- Maxwell Djantou Nana (-675) vs. Mikael Groguhe (+425) – heavyweight first-round bout
- Shannon Van Tonder (-135) vs. Boule Godogo (+114) – bantamweight first-round bout
- Jashell Ticha Awa (+110) vs. Justin Clarke (-130) – heavyweight first-round bout
- Asiashu Tshitamba (+270) vs. Karim Henniene (-340) – bantamweight first-round bout
- Abdoullah Kane (-550 vs. Joffie Houlton (+410) – heavyweight first-round bout
- Simbarashe Hokonya (+425) vs. Frans Mlambo (-575) – bantamweight first-round bout
- Abraham Bably (-1200) vs. Paul-Emmanuel Gnaze (+750) – heavyweight first-round bout
- Juliet Ukah (-162) vs. Ceileigh Niedermayr (+136) – women's showcase strawweight bout
More MMA Knockout News
• 18–0 MMA champ shot five times in brutal street attack
• UFC star questions need for BMF belt in Holloway vs Poirier trilogy
• Jon Anik names the next UFC 'BMF' title challenger following Holloway-Poirier 3
• Nate Diaz pleads with Conor McGregor to settle trilogy: 'Nobody else to fight'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.