UFC star questions need for BMF belt in Holloway vs Poirier trilogy
UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall thinks the 'baddest motherf-----' belt is nothing to remark about.
The newly minted champion, Aspinall holds the most prestigious title in MMA, that of the UFC heavyweight champion.
He weighed in on the BMF trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway this weekend at UFC 318, providing his candid opinion on the belt.
Tom Aspinall: Holloway-Poirier 3 doesn't need a title on the line
Speaking with TNT Sports, Aspinall believes the Holloway-Poirier fight sells itself, without a title on the line.
"Do you want my honest opinion [on the BMF belt?]" Aspinall said. "It's a title, but it's not a world championship. ... These guys [Holloway, Poirier] don't need a title, they're two legends of the sport, look at the name value, even look at the rankings. ... We don't really need a title on the line to be honest."
BMF is more than a gimmick
Speaking with MMA Knockout, Stake Ambassador Holloway hinted at the belt being more than just a gimmick.
"I just put it this way, the undisputed title is the undisputed title, you know, but I ain't gonna fight for the BMF title. But if you give me a fight like, you fight this guy in a regular fight or a BMF title on the line, you definitely gotta take the BMF fight, bro. Let's just keep it at that."
BMF champions do share a privilege with undisputed champions, which is a share of the PPV points on a card, and presumably other undisclosed benefits.
