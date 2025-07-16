Jon Anik names the next UFC 'BMF' title challenger following Holloway-Poirier 3
UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik will be Octagon-side this weekend to call the BMF title fight, which features a trilogy between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans, La.
Although Poirier maintains a 2-0 lead in the soon-to-be three-fight series, a victory for “The Diamond” would see him ride off into the sunset as an MMA retiree. So would a loss.
Despite Holloway’s intentions to make another run at gold, Anik told Submission Radio another current lightweight contender could enter his name into the “BMF” title conversation sooner rather than later.
Dan Hooker vs. Max Holloway? Jon Anik Approves
"Dan Hooker, I think, is the most worthy fighter across every division who has never fought for the BMF title to get an opportunity to do so," Anik said.
A fan-friendly style and past history with Poirier helps, while Holloway is a fresh matchup.
"A fight between Max Holloway and Dan Hooker, I think makes a lot of sense for the BMF title if Max Holloway were to successfully defend it here against Dustin Poirier." Anik added.
But Anik says “Blessed” should have bigger priorities if he were to win Saturday night. In the commentator’s mind, Holloway should treat the title as simply another collectible and chase legitimate UFC gold.
“I think if Max wins this fight, he's going to be talking about the undisputed lightweight championship, and rightfully so,” Anik said.
Does Max Holloway Have One More Run?
Holloway moved down to 145 pounds to challenge then-Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria last October, suffering a TKO loss.
“That belt is gold, and it just means a whole lot more to his legacy, which is already Hall of Fame-worthy. But I think he would love to give it another push."
Holloway’s last go-round against Poirier was a UFC 236 decision loss in April 2019, a rematch from a fight over seven years earlier.
