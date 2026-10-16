PFL Chicago: Carmouche vs. Bishop 2 Live Results & Highlights
With the PFL's return to Chicago set to commence tonight at Wintrust Arena, MMAKO is back on-site,led by me, to bring all the play-by-play, result-by-result updates from throughout the evening.
In the main event, the first-ever PFL Women's Flyweight Champion will be crowned when Liz Carmouche rematches Jena Bishop a little over a year after their first fight inside the PFL Smart Cage.
Liz Carmouche vs. Jena Bishop 2: Why Rematch is Bigger
Carmouche brings a long MMA pedigree, with a career spanning more than a decade and a notable stint in the UFC. Carmouche (26-8 MMA) went 5-5 between 2013 and 2019, including the promotion's first-ever women's fight against eventual UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey.
Despite eventually transitioning to Bellator MMA (which was absorbed by the PFL in recent years), Carmouche has put together an impressive run with 13 wins in her last 14 fights. This stretch of dominance includes a four-fight unbeaten streak, which includes last August's TKO stoppage win against Bishop.
Bishop (11-3 MMA), meanwhile, has curated a dominant run of her own. Bishop has won three of her last four fights, which included a rear-naked choke stoppage in Chicago against Borena Tsertsvadze (6-2 MMA) in April.
Bishop is 5-3 in the promotion. Similarly to Carmouche, she also fought in Bellator, but it was short-lived as she finished unbeaten in her only two appearances in 2023.
Bishop began her professional MMA career in 2021 and won her first six fights. Four of those came by submission, before dropping back-to-back fights to an ex-UFC flyweight title challenger, Taila Santos (23-5 MMA), and top contender Dakota Ditcheva (16-0 MMA).
Bishop's last fight came in June, as she competed during the same PFL San Diego event as Bishop secured her seventh MMA submission victory with an armbar finish against Ariane Lipski (18-12 MMA).
Something will have to give in the headline attraction, which will draw a rather fitting conclusion to an era of PFL MMA that will seemingly go through yet another transition period thanks to Most Valuable Promotions' merger next year.
Either way it's sliced or diced, the card features intriguing prospects, must-see matchups and a history-making main event that MMA fans likely won't soon forget.
Check out the card's lineup below, and follow along for a running tally of results throughout the night's action.
PFL Chicago Updated Results
Liz Carmouche (26-8) vs. Jena Bishop (11-3), inaugural PFL flyweight title
Official result:
Timur Khizriev (18-0) vs. Gabriel Braga (17-3), featherweight
Official result:
Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (13-2), bantamweight
Official result:
Oualy Tandia (5-0) vs. J.P. Saint Louis (12-5), welterweight
Official result:
Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) vs. Abraham Bably (8-3), light heavyweight
Official result:
Gamid Khizriev (5-0) vs. Michael Boylan (6-1), lightweight
Official result:
Shannon Clark (8-1) vs. Lucero Acosta (6-2), flyweight
Official result:
Cassio Barao (10-1-1) vs. Kevin Pease (8-0), lightweight
Official result:
Eliezer Kubanza (9-1) vs. Trey Waters (10-2), welterweight
Official result:
Cobey Fehr (4-0) vs. Rosario Romero (4-0), bantamweight
Official result:
Paulina Wisniewska (7-1) vs. Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1), flyweight
Official result:
Noah Hermosillo (1-0) vs. Caden Cox (2-0), featherweight
Official result:
Levan Khabalaev (5-0) vs. Brock Hamer (5-1), lightweight
Official result:
PFL Chicago Full Card Order & Start Times
Main card (11 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT, ESPN2)
- Main Event: Liz Carmouche (26-8) vs. Jena Bishop (11-3), inaugural PFL flyweight title
- Co-Main Event: Timur Khizriev (18-0) vs. Gabriel Braga (17-3), featherweight
- Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (13-2), bantamweight
- Oualy Tandia (5-0) vs. J.P. Saint Louis (12-5), welterweight
- Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) vs. Abraham Bably (8-3), light heavyweight
Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Gamid Khizriev (5-0) vs. Michael Boylan (6-1), lightweight
- Shannon Clark (8-1) vs. Lucero Acosta (6-2), flyweight
- Cassio Barao (10-1-1) vs. Kevin Pease (8-0), lightweight
- Eliezer Kubanza (9-1) vs. Trey Waters (10-2), welterweight
- Cobey Fehr (4-0) vs. Rosario Romero (4-0), bantamweight
- Paulina Wisniewska (7-1) vs. Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1), flyweight
- Noah Hermosillo (1-0) vs. Caden Cox (2-0), featherweight
- Levan Khabalaev (5-0) vs. Brock Hamer (5-1), lightweight
Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99