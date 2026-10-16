PFL Chicago: Carmouche vs. Bishop 2 Live Results & Highlights

With the PFL's return to Chicago set to commence tonight at Wintrust Arena, MMAKO is back on-site,led by me, to bring all the play-by-play, result-by-result updates from throughout the evening.

In the main event, the first-ever PFL Women's Flyweight Champion will be crowned when Liz Carmouche rematches Jena Bishop a little over a year after their first fight inside the PFL Smart Cage.

Liz Carmouche vs. Jena Bishop 2: Why Rematch is Bigger

2026 PFL14 Chicago Public Weigh-Ins at DraftKings at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Matt Ferris / PFL) | Matt Ferris

Carmouche brings a long MMA pedigree, with a career spanning more than a decade and a notable stint in the UFC. Carmouche (26-8 MMA) went 5-5 between 2013 and 2019, including the promotion's first-ever women's fight against eventual UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey.

Despite eventually transitioning to Bellator MMA (which was absorbed by the PFL in recent years), Carmouche has put together an impressive run with 13 wins in her last 14 fights. This stretch of dominance includes a four-fight unbeaten streak, which includes last August's TKO stoppage win against Bishop.

Bishop (11-3 MMA), meanwhile, has curated a dominant run of her own. Bishop has won three of her last four fights, which included a rear-naked choke stoppage in Chicago against Borena Tsertsvadze (6-2 MMA) in April.

Bishop is 5-3 in the promotion. Similarly to Carmouche, she also fought in Bellator, but it was short-lived as she finished unbeaten in her only two appearances in 2023.

Bishop began her professional MMA career in 2021 and won her first six fights. Four of those came by submission, before dropping back-to-back fights to an ex-UFC flyweight title challenger, Taila Santos (23-5 MMA), and top contender Dakota Ditcheva (16-0 MMA).

Bishop's last fight came in June, as she competed during the same PFL San Diego event as Bishop secured her seventh MMA submission victory with an armbar finish against Ariane Lipski (18-12 MMA).

Something will have to give in the headline attraction, which will draw a rather fitting conclusion to an era of PFL MMA that will seemingly go through yet another transition period thanks to Most Valuable Promotions' merger next year.

Either way it's sliced or diced, the card features intriguing prospects, must-see matchups and a history-making main event that MMA fans likely won't soon forget.

Check out the card's lineup below, and follow along for a running tally of results throughout the night's action.

PFL Chicago Updated Results

2026 PFL14 Chicago Public Weigh-Ins at DraftKings at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Matt Ferris / PFL) | Matt Ferris/PFL MMA

Liz Carmouche (26-8) vs. Jena Bishop (11-3), inaugural PFL flyweight title

Official result:

Timur Khizriev (18-0) vs. Gabriel Braga (17-3), featherweight

Official result:

Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (13-2), bantamweight

Official result:

Oualy Tandia (5-0) vs. J.P. Saint Louis (12-5), welterweight

Official result:

Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) vs. Abraham Bably (8-3), light heavyweight

Official result:

Gamid Khizriev (5-0) vs. Michael Boylan (6-1), lightweight

Official result:

Shannon Clark (8-1) vs. Lucero Acosta (6-2), flyweight

Official result:

Cassio Barao (10-1-1) vs. Kevin Pease (8-0), lightweight

Official result:

Eliezer Kubanza (9-1) vs. Trey Waters (10-2), welterweight

Official result:

Cobey Fehr (4-0) vs. Rosario Romero (4-0), bantamweight

Official result:

Paulina Wisniewska (7-1) vs. Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1), flyweight

Official result:

Noah Hermosillo (1-0) vs. Caden Cox (2-0), featherweight

Official result:

Levan Khabalaev (5-0) vs. Brock Hamer (5-1), lightweight

Official result:

PFL Chicago Full Card Order & Start Times

Main card (11 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT, ESPN2)

Main Event : Liz Carmouche (26-8) vs. Jena Bishop (11-3), inaugural PFL flyweight title

: Liz Carmouche (26-8) vs. Jena Bishop (11-3), inaugural PFL flyweight title Co-Main Event: Timur Khizriev (18-0) vs. Gabriel Braga (17-3), featherweight

Timur Khizriev (18-0) vs. Gabriel Braga (17-3), featherweight Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (13-2), bantamweight

Oualy Tandia (5-0) vs. J.P. Saint Louis (12-5), welterweight

Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) vs. Abraham Bably (8-3), light heavyweight

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN+)

Featured Prelim : Gamid Khizriev (5-0) vs. Michael Boylan (6-1), lightweight

: Gamid Khizriev (5-0) vs. Michael Boylan (6-1), lightweight Shannon Clark (8-1) vs. Lucero Acosta (6-2), flyweight

Cassio Barao (10-1-1) vs. Kevin Pease (8-0), lightweight

Eliezer Kubanza (9-1) vs. Trey Waters (10-2), welterweight

Cobey Fehr (4-0) vs. Rosario Romero (4-0), bantamweight

Paulina Wisniewska (7-1) vs. Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1), flyweight

Noah Hermosillo (1-0) vs. Caden Cox (2-0), featherweight

Levan Khabalaev (5-0) vs. Brock Hamer (5-1), lightweight