Undefeated Ex-UFC Star Interested in Signing with Jake Paul's MVP After PFL Merger

Arguably the top fighter in MMA not currently signed to the UFC is very interested to see what comes from the new PFL and MVP merger.

In an unexpected turn of events, fight week for Friday’s PFL New York event featured a massive announcement that the promotion will be combining with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions in a move that should be completed by the start of 2027.

According to an interview given by PFL CEO John Martin on the day of the announcement, all current PFL champions will become MVP champions as part of a merger that will see all company branding transition to MVP.

MVP MMA 1 Was Headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

While Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions has already been active in the boxing space for several years at this point, the promotion only just recently dipped its toe into MMA in May with a card that aired live on Netflix.

Ronda Rousey (blue gloves) embraces Gina Carano (red gloves) after a women's featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MVP MMA 1 was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano and also featured a number of other major MMA stars, including former PFL and UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou (blue gloves) reacts after fighting Philipe Lins (red gloves) in a heavyweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The event was also supposed to see undefeated MMA star Muhammad Mokaev take on former ONE Championship titleholder Adriano Moraes, but unfortunately Mokaev was forced off of the card due to visa issues.

Muhammad Mokaev Expresses Interest in Signing With MVP/PFL

Following news of the MVP and PFL merger, Mokaev took to social media and called on the newly-partnered promotions to create a men’s flyweight division.

If MVP & PFL

Make 125 division

I’m ready for long term deal 👀 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 30, 2026

“If MVP & PFL Make 125 division I’m ready for long term deal”

Ronda Rousey (left), Jake Paul (center) and Gina Carano pose at a press conference for their upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mokaev’s matchup with Moraes was the only flyweight matchup scheduled for MVP MMA 1 before “The Punisher” was forced to withdraw, and as of yet the PFL hasn’t created a men’s flyweight division in its nearly 10 years of existence.

"The Punisher" Went 7-0 Before Leaving the UFC in 2024

There aren’t many bigger names available for MVP and the PFL to start a men’s flyweight division than Mokaev, as the 26-year-old could very well be the top 125 lbs. fighter in the world at the moment.

Following an incredible amateur run and undefeated start to his professional career, Mokaev joined the UFC in 2022 and submitted Cody Durden in just 58 seconds to secure a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“The Punisher” went on to win seven-straight fights to begin his time with the UFC, but the 26-year-old was unexpectedly released in 2024 after taking a unanimous decision over top contender Manel Kape at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) fights Jafel Filho (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Mokaev has competed at both flyweight and bantamweight following his UFC exit and now boasts a 16-0 MMA record after he stopped Jorge Calvao just 42 seconds into their co-main event fight at WOW 31: Madrid in June.