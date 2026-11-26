Before settling in with family, eating lots of food, or watching tons of football, MMA and UFC fans should have a day to reflect, too.

It has been a wild and unpredictable year, to say the least. The UFC ended a 20-week run of events that began on July 11 with UFC 329, where Conor McGregor suffered another setback against Max Holloway in the main event. It ended with a chaotic UFC Qatar event last Saturday, where Navajo Stirling emerged as a contender to watch at light heavyweight.

With only a few events left, here are three things UFC and MMA fans should be thankful for as the year winds down.

1. Justin Gaethje Finally Becoming Undisputed UFC Champion

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of whether UFC fans were rooting for Justin Gaethje to upset Ilia Topuria on Flag Day, it's one of the most inspirational performances in MMA history. Gaethje had scratched and clawed toward the top of the lightweight division over the years, only to come up short against some of the division's best, he did what was thought to be the impossible against the previously unbeaten Topuria to win the title.

Should Gaethje choose to remain active, UFC fans could be in for a treat no matter who he fights next. Tons of options are still out there for a possible title defense, including a potential super-fight with Alexander Volkanovski should both guys want it.

Start the unofficial countdowns now. The lightweight division could get fun in a hurry.

2. Paramount Plus Replacing PPV for UFC Events

(Zuffa LLC)

Beginning this year, the UFC transitioned to Paramount Plus as the exclusive home for streaming live events in the U.S. One subscription includes every fight. There was a time when cable providers banned the UFC for being too violent. Now, you could argue that it's one of the most accessible sports to watch worldwide. That's saying a lot.

3. The Return of Big UFC Fights in Major Cities

Aug 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights against Ian Machado Garry (blue gloves) in the welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC is fully out of its COVID bubble. Over the last few years, bigger, higher-profile fights have returned to major markets where sports are prioritized. In Aug. 2025, it was UFC 319 in Chicago. This past August, it was UFC 330 in Philadelphia. The promotion is willing to try different avenues to satisfy fans, even if neither fighter in the main event resides in the U.S.

Overall, there was a lot to celebrate this year and there will be more to come next year.