Although the UFC has a near-weekly marathon schedule to fulfill its 40-plus event spree per year, major holidays are a rare exception, despite the UFC almost religiously taking over a Saturday night calendar.

Thanksgiving weekend is a little bit different, however. Since fans returned to traditional arenas following the pandemic in 2021, the UFC has skipped Thanksgiving weekend entirely. This year is no exception, as its November schedule ended last Saturday at UFC Qatar to conclude a 20-week schedule dating to UFC 329 in July.

It's unclear whether the UFC will ever return to hosting events during holiday weekends, as the promotion previously did during the Spike TV era, revolving around Memorial Day (i.e., UFC 114) and New Years (UFC 125), to name a few.

Find out below whether to be prepared to lock in with a full night of fights sooner than later.

When is The Next UFC Fight?

Empty UFC Octagon | (Zuffa LLC)

The UFC's "Fight Night" series continues next Saturday from Saudi Arabia, headlined by former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya against Shara Magomedov in a five-round non-title main event from "The Venue."

It marks the second-to-last UFC event of the year to close out 2026.

When is UFC's Final Event of 2026?

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The following weekend (Dec. 12) wraps up the 2026 UFC event calendar for good, as Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena will host the final event of the year from Las Vegas with UFC 335. The event is headlined by Charles Oliveira defending his "BMF" title against Diego Lopes in a five-round main event.

The UFC will then take a near month-long hiatus before returning with a UFC Fight Night event in Dallas, Texas, in mid-January to begin its 2027 schedule.

In a nutshell, the UFC won't host a fight on Thanksgiving, which may end up being a good thing after all. There is a lot of college football and NFL action this weekend that takes priority over MMA. And, sometimes, that's maybe a good thing for the average sports fan.

Soon enough, the UFC will be back. It may be missed for now, but sometimes there's a weekend where an event simply isn't a priority. This weekend is one of those. What MMA fans can do is be thankful that it isn't a seasonal sport like the four majors, where a fight can take place during virtually any weekend at any point.

And, soon enough, it will return following a bit of patience.