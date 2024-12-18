PFL Unveils Full Card for Road to Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes

🚨 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇: The #RoadToDubai undercard is SET!



Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/HZ3ZYOF6lF 🎟️ #RoadToDubai | Sat Jan 25 | Coca-Cola Arena | Dubai, UAE pic.twitter.com/ilxaQjZhwA