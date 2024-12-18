PFL Unveils Full Card for Road to Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
The PFL has officially unveiled the full card for Road to Dubai Champions Series, which will take place on January 25 at Coca-Cola Arena.
Preliminary Card Reveiled for Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
Last weekend’s PFL Europe 2024 Championships event officially closed out the PFL’s schedule for 2024, but fans won’t have to wait very long for the promotion to return in 2025 with a Road to Dubai card featuring a huge title bout.
(Exclusive) Gadzhi Rabadanov Talks 2025 Plan after Winning PFL Lightweight Tournament
The card’s highly-anticipated main event will see undefeated Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov attempt to defend his belt against Paul Hughes, who is coming off the biggest win of his career after he defeated former Bellator titleholder AJ McKee at PFL Super Fights in October.
Per press release, the PFL has officially confirmed the four-fight main card for Road to Dubai and also revealed the night’s seven prelims fights that will help get fans primed for the main card action and headlining title bout.
The Road to Dubai prelims will showcase talent from a wide range of countries, and several fighters will be looking to preserve their undefeated records in front of the fans at Coca-Cola Arena on January 25.
(Exclusive) Dakota Ditcheva Wants "Massive" Manchester Event after Winning PFL Title
The night’s main card also features unbeaten fighters in all four matchups, which should provide plenty of intrigue for fans even after Ante Delija withdrew from a fight with Vadim Nemkov and Nemkov nixed a proposed trilogy bout with Bellator rival Corey Anderson that would have served as the night’s co-main event.
You can find the full bout order for Road to Dubai Champions Series below, and fans can look forward to taking in all the action from Dubai, UAE on January 25.
Main Card
• Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes – For the Bellator Lightweight Championship
• Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Nathan Kelly
• Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Kenny Mokhonoana
• Renat Khavalov vs. Cleiver Fernandes
Preliminary Card
• Tarek Sileiman vs. Ahmed Samy
• Hadi Omar Al Hussaini vs. Ruel Pañales
• Yakub Sulimanov vs. Jarrah Al-Selawe
• John Mitchell vs. Souhil Tairi
• Youssef Al Housani vs. Assem Ghanem
• Mostafa Nada vs. Haider Khan
• Mirafzal Akhtamov vs. Mike Thompson
Read More PFL & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.