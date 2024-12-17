Jon Jones Gloats over Colby Covington's UFC Loss: ‘Losing Streak— I Can Only Dream'
You might imagine how Jon Jones took to Colby Covington's second loss in a row at UFC Tampa.
Once roommates back in college, there's no love lost between the two UFC stars, especially not during this last fight week with Covington going off on Jones at media day and on his Twitch channel, saying the heavyweight champion was scared to fight interim champ Tom Aspinall among other things - including his taste in women and sexuality.
However, Covington wouldn't get the last laugh against Jones or anybody for that matter, suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career against Joaquin Buckley in the UFC Tampa headliner after the cageside doctor ruled it a TKO stoppage due to a cut over Covington's eye.
Post-fight, Covington claimed he didn't train too much because he was supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign and said the doctor beat him on fight night, not his opponent Buckley.
Jones: "At Least [Trump] Got To See Me Win..."
A couple of days removed from Covington's defeat, Jon Jones would weigh in on his former roomate's downfall.
"Big shoutout to Colby Covington for skipping training to get President Trump ‘ready’—we all appreciate the sacrifice [clown]. At least he got to see me win," Jones wrote on X on Tuesday.
"That’s what I find the most hilarious, listening to what he’s gonna come up with next after getting his a** whooped," Jones responded to a fan bringing up Covington's excuses for the loss."
More Shots From Jones
From Covington to the Internet, Jones has been no stranger to criticism this year, opting to fight the 42-year-old Stipe Miocic over the far younger Tom Aspinall in his first heavyweight title defense.
Jones would respond to another fan, saying he could only dream of fighting a younger contender like Covington did against the 30-year-old Buckley.
"Yeah, I could only dream of making such a dumb decision. Being on a losing streak. You’re right I can only dream," Jones wrote.
Across 30 professional fights, Jones (28-1, 1 NC) has never suffered two losses in a row, "Bones"' only loss is a disqualification to Matt Hamill in 2009.
"I know I shouldn’t [acknowledge Covington] but it’s just so much fun. It’s amusing watching someone you know hate you fail repeatedly," Jones added on X.
