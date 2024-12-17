Khabib Nurmagomedov Defends Umar after Merab Dvalishvili Calls UFC 311 Fight a "Gift"
Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC title shot was earned, not given— at least, that's according to his cousin, former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
After six-straight victories in the bantamweight division, Umar is set to challenge the champion Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 311. Dvalishvili, who had to win 10 in a row before his first title fight, wasn't so much a fan of Nurmagomedov getting the opportunity following one win over a ranked contender in Cory Sandhagen.
Rewind! Was Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 1 a Fair Result?
Dvalishvili called the title fight a "gift" for Nurmagomedov, seeing as though he didn't go through the same gauntlet of contenders he did, and Umar's obvious connection to cousin Khabib.
Khabib Says Umar Will Show Why Dvalishvili Is So 'Nervous' To Fight Him
Preparing Umar for war and in his corner, the legendary champion who retired undefeated at 29-0, Khabib would respond to Dvalishvili calling Umar's title shot a gift.
"This is his problem, Merab's problem," Nurmagomedov said (via Red Corner MMA). "I think when he beginning his career, he was acting good. I think when he become champion, he cannot deal with this because life changing. Before champion and after champion, there is two lives. You have to deal with this."
"About Umar's 'gift', Umar is 18-0 and he is six win streak in UFC and they give him very tough opponent. Last fight, five-round main event vs. Cory Sandhagen. I think Umar deserve [title fight]. I don't know why Merab nervous, but I think Umar deserve. Umar here not because he is my cousin. He's here because he's 18-0 and 6-0. You see. Umar wants to create his legacy. 18, January. He will show why Merab nervous."
Joaquin Buckley Has Epic Mic Drop After Beating Ex-UFC Champ at Tampa Fight Night
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.