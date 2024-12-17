‘All Action, No Talk,’ Champ Christine Ferea Locked-In for BKFC Co-Main Event
"The toughest woman in combat sports" returns this weekend at BKFC on DAZN 3.
No one's had quite a career like BKFC Flyweight Champion Christine Ferea, a former MMA fighter who threw off the gloves for a near-perfect 9-1 run in the promotion with two wins over both UFC veteran Bec Rawlings and current strawweight champion Britain Hart.
Ferea makes the walk again, this time for her fifth-straight title defense against the undefeated Christine Vicens.
Ferea, 42, is as tough and gritty as they come, finishing almost all of her past opponents, her last fight vs. Jade Masson-Wong going to a judges' split decision her last time out, which made it seven wins in a row for "Misfit".
Ferea Previews Next Fight
With perhaps not the biggest-name opponent in front of her in a storied career, Ferea draws motivation from the naysayers heading into the co-main event of BKFC on DAZN 3 - which takes place in Hollywood, Florida - looking to once again prove she's the baddest woman in bareknuckle boxing.
"All action, no talk," Ferea told MMA Knockout. "I got a chip on my shoulder. I just don't want to satisfy the haters. I'm going to stay here until I want to leave and those who don't want me to win, that's my fuel."
"All I know is that she wants what was mine and she's not going to get it," Ferea said of her next opponent Vicens, who she rated a '-30' in terms of fighters she has faced before. "I just hope to get a big fight and bigger name opponents and really, really tough, really, really skilled, tough opponents, that they can start bringing in for me. We'll see what I make of [this opportunity]. December 21st."
Ferea vs. Rawlings 3?
With a fifth title defense over Vicens, there's no telling who could face Ferea next, whether that be a former foe or a new face altogether.
On a hunt for bigger names, we asked Ferea if she'd entertain a trilogy fight with Bec Rawlings, a former fighter in UFC and Bellator as well as an inaugural BKFC Champion.
"She's a big name. She's a great fighter," Ferea said of Rawlings. "One of my favorite fights, actually. You never know. I would definitely give her as many rematches as she wanted. She's a good fighter. She's hard to beat. Even though I won her all five rounds, I had to be very, very, very smart and on my toes for her."
"Rowdy" Bec is set to return against another former foe of Ferea's in Taylor "Killa Bee" Starling at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 on Jan. 25. The presumed expert on the matchup, Christine Ferea says Rawlings is going to "dog-walk" Starling.
Catch Christine Ferea in action at BKFC on DAZN 3 this Saturday.
