Popular UFC Show Originated By Dana White Returns With 10th Season

As the UFC's summer schedule winds down, the activities inside the Meta APEX only begin to heat up. Beginning next month, UFC CEO Dana White gets the best seat in the house while watching some of MMA's best unsigned prospects.

Of course, it's better known as Dana White's Contender Series, which returns for its 10th season in Las Vegas with the first of 10 episodes getting underway Tuesday, Aug. 11, with five fights per week on Paramount+.

It's almost time for the 10th season of DWCS!



Tickets are available here: https://t.co/pyFSmgSGwY pic.twitter.com/Br3fOdUxNH — UFC (@ufc) July 24, 2026

The series began in 2017 and has already produced four world champions, with three of them having previously held their respective titles: former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley, ex-light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena. The lone titleholder from the group is current light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, who won the belt in April at UFC 327.

Difference Between DWCS & TUF

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Unlike the current 34th season of The Ultimate Fighter, a reality-based series where fighters live away from their families for an extended period of time while training and living in Las Vegas with the goal of earning a contract to become a UFC fighter, DWCS is a one-and-done.

Meaning, barring special circumstances, it's the one chance fighters have to make it into the UFC as an active participant on the roster competing on cards regularly. It's the pressure of competing in front of White and UFC brass, while UFC fans from around the world watch from home while others choose to attend the episodes live.

Dana White Explains 'DWCS' Core Concept

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White has long been a fan of the concept, praising the efforts of the show on an annual basis.

"I don't give a sh** what you did yesterday, two years ago, and throughout the rest of your career," White said after an episode in 2022. "Right here. Right now. Show me. Show the media members that are here who you are. Show the rest of the world who you are. Who are you?"

White has been very public about the fact that he wishes the events could take place every Tuesday, but the regional talent pool simply isn't good enough to do multiple seasons a year.

For now, though, the annual format has stuck. And it'll remain put this season as the promotion announced the first two weeks of events, which totals 10 fights.

Who Is Fighting On Ep. 1 & Ep. 2 This Season?

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During UFC Abu Dhabi Saturday afternoon, the full bout orders became official. Check them out below. Every fight is scheduled for three five-minute rounds, including the main event.

Every episode will get underway beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Week 1 – Aug. 11

Main Event: Anthony Wint vs. Matt Adams (Featured Heavyweight Bout)

Anthony Wint vs. Matt Adams (Featured Heavyweight Bout) Co-Main Event : Fabrizio Escarrega vs. Abe Alsaghir (Lightweight Bout)

: Fabrizio Escarrega vs. Abe Alsaghir (Lightweight Bout) Bilal Hasan vs. Mridul Saikia (Flyweight Bout)

Tom Pagliarulo vs. Ananias Mulumba (Featherweight Bout)

Jon Kunneman vs. Joseph Kropschot (Middleweight Bout)

Week 2 – Aug. 18

Main Event: Namo Fazil vs. Kaik Brito (Featured Welterweight Bout)

Namo Fazil vs. Kaik Brito (Featured Welterweight Bout) Co-Main Event: Douglas Rodrigues vs. Trent Miller (Middleweight Bout)

Douglas Rodrigues vs. Trent Miller (Middleweight Bout) Logan Paxton vs. Cristian Perez (Lightweight Bout)

Alik Lorenz vs. Mahamed Aly (Light Heavyweight Bout)

Roman Puga vs. Taner Trembley (Featherweight Bout)