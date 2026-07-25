UFC Abu Dhabi: Free Fight Live Stream Results & Highlights for Ankalaev vs. Guskov
Following last Saturday’s visit to Oklahoma City, this week sees the UFC return to Abu Dhabi for another UFC Fight Night event.
The card’s headlining bout will see Magomed Ankalaev return to action for the first time since losing the light heavyweight belt to face short-notice opponent Bogdan Guskov, who was preparing to rematch Jan Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade next weekend.
The co-main event features former flyweight title Steve Erceg taking on Ramazan Temirov, who has picked up two victories since joining the UFC to bring his overall win streak to 11 fights dating back to 2021.
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov Tops 13-Fight UFC Abu Dhabi Card
The main card also includes Weillington Turman taking on Islam Dulatov, who secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus for knocking Adam Fugitt out in his promotional debut last year.
Rizvan Kuniev meets Tyrell Fortune in a heavyweight contest after Fortune bested divisional staple Marcin Tybura in his first UFC outing in March, and the main card also includes a lightweight bout between promotional newcomers Damian Rzepecki and Magomed Zaynukov.
Saygid Izagakhmaev looks to secure his first UFC victory in the main card opener when he welcomes former ACA Welterweight Champion Abubakar Vagaev to the Octagon.
In the night’s featured prelim, Valter Walker will attempt to extend his incredible streak of heel hook victories to five when he takes on Thomas Petersen.
Other notable matchups from the UFC Abu Dhabi prelims include Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola and Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis, and the prelim portion of the card also features three additional fighters that will be making their UFC debuts.
UFC Abu Dhabi Live Results & Highlights
All 26 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Abu Dhabi successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.
UFC Abu Dhabi features an early start time in the United States, as the prelim action is set to kick off on Paramount+ starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting from 12:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card (Paramount +, 12:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Duskov
Co-Main Event: Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov
Islam Dulatov vs. Willington Turman
Damian Rzepecki vs. Magomed Zaynukov
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune
Abubakar Vagaev vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev
UFC Abu Dhabi Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 9:00 a.m. ET)
Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen
Axel Solva vs. Ismael Bonfim
Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson
Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davi
Magomed Tuchalov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Cody Gibson vs. Abdul Hussein
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.