UFC Abu Dhabi: Free Fight Live Stream Results & Highlights for Ankalaev vs. Guskov

Following last Saturday’s visit to Oklahoma City, this week sees the UFC return to Abu Dhabi for another UFC Fight Night event.

The card’s headlining bout will see Magomed Ankalaev return to action for the first time since losing the light heavyweight belt to face short-notice opponent Bogdan Guskov, who was preparing to rematch Jan Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade next weekend.

The co-main event features former flyweight title Steve Erceg taking on Ramazan Temirov, who has picked up two victories since joining the UFC to bring his overall win streak to 11 fights dating back to 2021.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov Tops 13-Fight UFC Abu Dhabi Card

The main card also includes Weillington Turman taking on Islam Dulatov, who secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus for knocking Adam Fugitt out in his promotional debut last year.

Islam Dulatov (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Adam Fugitt (red gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rizvan Kuniev meets Tyrell Fortune in a heavyweight contest after Fortune bested divisional staple Marcin Tybura in his first UFC outing in March, and the main card also includes a lightweight bout between promotional newcomers Damian Rzepecki and Magomed Zaynukov.

Saygid Izagakhmaev looks to secure his first UFC victory in the main card opener when he welcomes former ACA Welterweight Champion Abubakar Vagaev to the Octagon.

In the night’s featured prelim, Valter Walker will attempt to extend his incredible streak of heel hook victories to five when he takes on Thomas Petersen.

Valter Walker (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Kennedy Nzechukwu (red gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other notable matchups from the UFC Abu Dhabi prelims include Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola and Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis, and the prelim portion of the card also features three additional fighters that will be making their UFC debuts.

UFC Abu Dhabi Live Results & Highlights

All 26 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Abu Dhabi successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC Abu Dhabi features an early start time in the United States, as the prelim action is set to kick off on Paramount+ starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Bogdan Guskov (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting from 12:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card (Paramount +, 12:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Duskov

Co-Main Event: Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov

Islam Dulatov vs. Willington Turman

Damian Rzepecki vs. Magomed Zaynukov

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune

Abubakar Vagaev vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

UFC Abu Dhabi Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 9:00 a.m. ET)

Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen

Axel Solva vs. Ismael Bonfim

Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson

Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davi

Magomed Tuchalov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Cody Gibson vs. Abdul Hussein