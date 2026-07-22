Sean O'Malley Says Conor McGregor Looked Nervous During UFC Return

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley didn't hold back his raw opinion when discussing Conor McGregor's 69-second loss to Max Holloway 11 days ago at UFC 329 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

O'Malley hasn't held the bantamweight title since a Sept. 2024 loss to now-former champion Merab Dvalishvili, having since bounced back with wins against Song Yadong and Aiemann Zahabi following consecutive losses to Dvalishvili.

Although O'Malley and McGregor's career trajectories are oddly different, O'Malley told Impaulsive that McGregor's rededication to MMA will make his eventual return much stronger.

Sean O'Malley Makes Bold Conor McGregor Prediction

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"Conor will be back," O'Malley said. "He's got one more fight. He's got another left hand in him."

O'Malley said he was hoping McGregor would return to full strength after five years off, but gave some specific reasons why it didn't play out the way McGregor probably had envisioned.

"When I watched Conor walk out, he looked mortified," O'Malley added. "He looked very nervous. I think he had a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He was off for five years, and this was a big moment."

McGregor has been brutally honest on social media regarding how this loss has negatively impacted his self-esteem, while also showcasing him eagerly wanting more upon returning to full strength.

Update: It was acl and meniscus. It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training… pic.twitter.com/2Me14ayIgh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 19, 2026

"With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer," part of McGregor's now-viral update read. "I am walking without a crutch. I done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive. I am maximum discipline and have maintained it fully since the bout."

McGregor wrote that he has zero regrets since the loss or anything that led up to the fight itself, and simply wants to move forward.

Conor McGregor Intends On Fighting For UFC Again

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"On we go, no sad stories," McGregor wrote. "Thank you for the support and well wishes everyone, your health is your wealth."

Despite McGregor's ambition to make an Octagon return next summer, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters last Saturday that he has brushed off what McGregor's immediate future could look like as he recovers from injury.

White had previously stated that there were options in play had McGregor won, while choosing not to elaborate on what those were.

Conor McGregor's UFC Status Uncertain

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So, for the time being, McGregor's comeback timetable is unclear. But, if O'Malley's words are any indication, it seems there are some who want to see the Irish superstar try his hand one last time.