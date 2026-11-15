Predicting UFC 337 Main & Co-Main Fights for 2027 Orlando Event

The UFC announced six events to begin next year, which included UFC 337 in February. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, in Orlando, FL., with no main or co-main event confirmed yet.

The UFC will begin its numbered-event schedule next year with UFC 336 in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, Jan. 30, with a championship doubleheader. No other title fights have been announced yet, which has allowed the MMA community to put its thinking caps on and figure out which matchups make sense.

Examining Possible UFC Main Events

(Zuffa LLC)

Obviously, a new year brings new beginnings for all the UFC champions (or those who are soon to be). With the "BMF" title being defended next month, a regular title fight is likely. Here are a few options, barring any injuries or contract holdouts.

Natalia Silva vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Shevchenko can try to win back the belt that she never lost in the Octagon (women's flyweight): Confidence Meter - 2/10

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov – Rematch for Strickland's middleweight title, as the fight could have happened in December: Confidence Meter - 6/10

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett – Would be a five-round non-title fight. Topuria hasn't fought since a June loss to Justin Gaethje, while Pimblett is searching for back-to-back wins:

Confidence Meter - 7/10 Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley – A much bigger rematch than their UFC 280 fight, as O'Malley would get another crack at regaining the title after a previous unsuccessful attempt vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Confidence Meter - 8.5/10

*HM: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes 2 – If the UFC is still interested in running it back, especially given their American Top Team history in Florida, this could be a suitable option: Confidence Meter - 1.5/10

If these were the list of options presented, booking Yan vs. O'Malley in the main event, especially given that O'Malley had success in Florida in 2024, makes perfect sense.

Possible UFC 337 Co-Headliners

(Zuffa LLC)

Josh Hokit vs. Alex Pereira – It would be a quick turnaround for both heavyweights, but it appears Dana White and the UFC are interested in booking the fight if both are interested. It could even be one of those five-round, non-title offerings: Confidence Meter - 6.5/10

Mike Perry vs. Jorge Masvidal – Perry was recently re-signed to the UFC, and Masvidal has continued to tease a comeback. Does it make sense for the welterweight rankings? No. Is it a nostalgic fight? Yes: Confidence Meter - 9/10

Of course, none of these fights are official. Will a few of them come to fruition? Maybe. We'll know soon enough.