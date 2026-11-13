UFC Reportedly Re-Signs Fan Favorite BKFC Star More Than 5 Years After UFC Exit

The UFC has reportedly re-signed a fan favorite that last competed inside the Octagon in 2021 and only returned to MMA this year.

It’s been a wild week in the MMA world, as Saturday’s UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden has seemingly been overshadowed by a viral brawl that occurred in Abu Dhabi when a group led by Usman Nurmagomedov attacked former UFC titleholder Merab Dvalishvili.

With the dust seemingly settled from that incident, fans can turn their attention to a Saturday slate that includes a PFL Dubai card along with UFC 334, which features two title bouts at the top of the bill.

BKFC Star Mike Perry Reportedly Re-Signs With the UFC

In another entirely unexpected development this week, Mike Perry has apparently re-signed with the UFC, per his manager Malki Kawa.

Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts as he makes his way to the Octagon before a bout against Geoff Neal (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The news comes less than three months after Perry suffered an upset-loss at Duel Arena 1, where he was originally supposed to meet Dillon Danis before UFC veteran Brandon Jenkins stepped in on short notice and stopped Perry with strikes after “Platinum” injured his shoulder in the first round.

Mike Perry Exited UFC in 2021 Following 15-Fight Run

One of the more unique personalities in combat sports, Perry joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent in 2016 and debuted on the prelims for UFC 202, which was headlined by the rematch between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

Danny Roberts (red gloves) fights against Mike Perry (blue gloves) during UFC 204 at Manchester Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry won his first two UFC bouts via stoppage to extend his professional MMA record to 9-0 and preserve an impressive 100% knockout rate before dropping a decision to Alan Jouban, but “Platinum” rebounded from that setback in 2017 with a pair of “Performance of the Night”-winning finishes.

Donald Cerrone (red gloves) and Mike Perry (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pepsi Center. | USA TODAY Sports

The 35-year-old went on to compete a total of 15 times with the UFC between 2016 and 2021, exiting the promotion after a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez left him on a two-fight skid.

"Platinum" Boxed Jake Paul & Went on Undefeated Run in BFKC

Following a one-off custom rules fight in Triad Combat, Perry joined BKFC in 2022 and established himself as one of the biggest stars in the history of the bareknuckle fighting promotion.

Mike Perry went undefeated in BKFC following his exit from the UFC. | BKFC

The Michigan-native defeated MMA veteran Julian Lane in his BKFC debut before he also took a decision over former Bellator star and future UFC contender Michael Page, and in 2023 he stopped former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold in the second round.

Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts before a bout against Geoff Neal (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Perry added another former UFC champion to his bareknuckle resume later that year when he defeated ex-lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 to win the promotion’s “King of Violence” belt.

Mike Perry (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Nate Diaz (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 35-year-old’s undefeated run was broken up by a loss to Jake Paul in a 2024 boxing match before he returned to BFKC and defended his “King of Violence” title against fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Nate Diaz (blue gloves) fights Mike Perry (red gloves) in a welterweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning to MMA this year, Perry defeated the aforementioned Diaz on the inaugural MVP MMA event in May in what was his first MMA victory since he took a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in 2020 while he was still with the UFC.