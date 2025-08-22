Top contender cut from UFC this week already set for new fight
UFC fans were shocked by the news this week that top middleweight contender Bryan Battle was released from the roster with a 7-1 1NC record.
'The Butcher' was set to return to the 185 lbs division at UFC 319, but had his plans dashed against the rocks by missing weight. It marked his third weight miss in the promotion, and clearly they were not interested in keeping him on the roster.
In a shock turn, Battle is set to return to action on August 29 in a brand new promotion headed by Mike Perry, catering to the most violent aspects of MMA and boxing.
20-year-old UFC star gets first ranked opponent in massive Noche UFC fight
Dirty Boxing Championship welcomes Bryan Battle for fight one week after UFC release
As announced by the official Dirty Boxing Championship account on August 22, Battle will return at DBX 3 on August 29, just a week after his release from the UFC. No opponent has been announced yet, with the full card "coming soon," as per the DBX website.
DBX 3 also features the return of former UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who was also unceremoniously released from the UFC back in February. 'Bigi Boy,' a heavy-handed kickboxer, made a successful DBX debut in June.
What is Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship?
Perry's promotion aims to create a middle ground between boxing, bare-knuckle fighting, and MMA. Fighters wear five-ounce gloves and can't grapple or kick. They are allowed to land practically any arm strike, including elbows, palm strikes, and ground and pound on knocked-down opponents.
These are ideal conditions for Battle, who built a reputation for his fearsome striking in the UFC. His only loss in the promotion came in a grapple-heavy contest against Rinat Fakhretdinov.
Whether Battle aims to return to the UFC with a win remains to be seen. The promotion is not well-known for being gratious and offering second chances. At most, Battle will need several exciting wins in different promotions to build a case.