Top contender cut from UFC this week already set for new fight

🚨 Bryan Battle has signed with Dirty Boxing for a fight at 185lbs! 🚨



Fresh off his run in the UFC, Battle is making his next move — stepping into the DBX ring at Dirty Boxing 3 on August 29th in Miami Florida 🩸🔥



A new chapter begins, and it’s going to be violent.



🎟 Get… pic.twitter.com/yR9xc5UAnV