Raul Rosas Jr. Under Fire From MMA Fans for Celebrating Scary UFC Fight Night Result

Raul Rosas Jr.’s first post since his win at UFC Vegas 121 wasn’t especially well-received by some MMA fans.

Following a lengthy road trip, the UFC returned home to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV last weekend for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by Rosas and longtime bantamweight veteran Raoni Barcelos.

The fight marked the first UFC main event opportunity for both men, but things unfortunately ended in one of the scarier combat sports moments in recent memory when Barcelos appeared to fall unconscious following a takedown from Rosas during the fight’s final round.

Raoni Barcelos Stretchered Out After UFC Vegas 121 Main Event

Hardcore MMA fans have certainly seen instances where fighters bounce their heads off the mat when taken down and go unconscious, but the situation with Barcelos was made significantly more worrying by the face that the Brazilian didn’t appear to absorb any impact to his head.

The 39-year-old was stretchered out of the Octagon in a scary scene, but thankfully the UFC made sure to provide frequent updates for fans until Barcelos regained consciousness and was able to move again.

The ending to the fight put a significant damper on what ended up being an entertaining UFC Fight Night card that admittedly lacked many major names, and both main event combatants had also kept a high-pace of action throughout the previous four rounds to earn "Fight of the Night" honors once things concluded.

Raul Rosas Jr. Celebrates Sixth-Straight Win on Social Media

Taking to Instagram in the days after the fight, Rosas offered prayers for Barcelos while also reiterating his desire to become the youngest champion in UFC history.

“History continues…✍️🙏❤️ what a special night ! Being able to headline my first Main event at 21 years old, Dreams coming reality all trough hard work, and God’s plan. I felt great out there I knew I was in for a war, had a lot of fun. Prayers to my opponent we both pushed each other to our limits, we left it all out there. Thank you all for helping me get better everyday and believing in me”

6th consecutive win 🫡 @RaulRosasJr8 ties Farid Basharat for the longest active UFC win streak in the bantamweight division after his #UFCVegas121 win. pic.twitter.com/mqAVMLYEHT — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2026

“El Niño Problema” is now on a six-fight win streak dating back to September of 2023, but the 21-year-old was also down three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards heading into the final five minutes against Barcelos last Saturday.

Fans Question Raul Rosas Jr. for Celebrating UFC Vegas 121 Win

The primary concern coming out of UFC Vegas 121 is obviously the health and safety of Barcelos, but more than a few fans responded to Rosas’ post and commented on the nature of what technically goes down as his sixth-straight win.

Raul Rosas Jr. reacts after defeating Rob Font fights during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Win by seizure and ruled a knockout” - @mrrr.j

“Only won because the fighter died wow” - @geotaquito

“You was down 3-1. Stop acting like you put on a show you were getting pieced up. Official score cards said it was 3-1” - @1slow_fb6

“You lost that fight” -@blake116_

“Older dude had ya for sure” - @singletrackminded_te300

“Not winning the fight and then celebrating while our opponent is basically dying is wild” - @db_brunog

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A member of the UFC roster since 2018, Barcelos also came into the fight with Rosas on a five-fight win streak that matched the initial winning run he put together after first joining the promotion.