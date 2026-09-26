UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos
Following last weekend’s UFC 331 card, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas tonight for another UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX.
In the main event, surging bantamweights Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos will both try and extend their respective win streaks in a fight that features an age gap of nearly 20 years between the two men.
The co-main event will also be contested at 135 lbs., as Norma Dumont will try to kick off a new win streak when she takes on Ailín Pérez, who comes into the night following six-straight victories.
UFC Vegas 121 Main Card Includes The Ultimate Fighter 34 Finals
The five-fight main card for UFC Vegas 121 also features the strawweight and men’s bantamweight finals for Season 34 of The Ultimate Fighter.
In the strawweight finals, Brazil’s Valesca “Tina Black” Machado squares off with undefeated American Melissa Amaya.
The men’s bantamweight finals feature highly-touted prospect Mahammadali Osmanli, who will square off with Kyrgyzstani standout Ilimbek Akylbek.
The main card is rounded out by a short-notice light heavyweight bout between Sedriques Dumas and Luis Hernandez, which will see Hernandez step in to make his promotional debut less than two weeks after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Rinya Nakamura Faces Brady Hiestand in UFC Vegas 121 Featured Prelim
The featured prelim for UFC Vegas 121 is a bantamweight clash between Rinya Nakamura and Brady Hiestand, and immediately before that Rodolfo Vieira takes on Robert Bryczek in a grappler vs. striker matchup.
Rodolfo Bellato also faces Christian Edwards in a light heavyweight matchup that looks unlikely to go the distance, plus Josiah Harrell will try to rebound from suffering his first career loss in his UFC debut when he meets Elves Brenner.
The UFC Vegas prelims also feature back-to-back bantamweight contests pitting Montel Jackson against Ricky Simón and John Castañeda against Alatengheili after Yazmin Jauregui and Vanessa Demopoulos kick the night off with their strawweight bout.
UFC Vegas 121 Live Results & Highlights
All fighterss uccessfully made weight ahead of the event, although UFC Vegas 121 did undergo one fight week change when Hernandez stepped in to replace Mickey Gall for the fight with Dumas.
The prelim action for UFC Vegas 121 is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET with the main card to follow at 8:00 p.m. ET, and both portions of the event will be available to watch on Paramount+ for viewers in the United States.
UFC Vegas 121 Fight Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos
Co-Main Event: Norma Dumont vs. Ailín Pérez
Sedriques Dumas vs. Luis Hernandez
Ilambek Akylbek vs. Mahammadli Osmanli
Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya
UFC Vegas 121 Prelim Fight Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Rinya Nakamura vs. Brady Hiestand
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Robert Bryczek
Rodolfo Bellato vs. Christian Edwards
Elves Brener vs. Josiah Harrell
Montel Jackson vs. Ricky Simón
John Castañeda vs. Alatengheili
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.