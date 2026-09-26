UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos

Following last weekend’s UFC 331 card, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas tonight for another UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX.

In the main event, surging bantamweights Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos will both try and extend their respective win streaks in a fight that features an age gap of nearly 20 years between the two men.

The co-main event will also be contested at 135 lbs., as Norma Dumont will try to kick off a new win streak when she takes on Ailín Pérez, who comes into the night following six-straight victories.

UFC Vegas 121 Main Card Includes The Ultimate Fighter 34 Finals

The five-fight main card for UFC Vegas 121 also features the strawweight and men’s bantamweight finals for Season 34 of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the strawweight finals, Brazil’s Valesca “Tina Black” Machado squares off with undefeated American Melissa Amaya.

The men’s bantamweight finals feature highly-touted prospect Mahammadali Osmanli, who will square off with Kyrgyzstani standout Ilimbek Akylbek.

The #TUF34 Bantamweight Finale is set 💪



Mahammadali Osmanli vs Ilimbek Akylbek



[ #UFCVegas121 LIVE SEP 26 at 8pmET on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ynG1qrx6bn — UFC (@ufc) September 25, 2026

The main card is rounded out by a short-notice light heavyweight bout between Sedriques Dumas and Luis Hernandez, which will see Hernandez step in to make his promotional debut less than two weeks after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Rinya Nakamura Faces Brady Hiestand in UFC Vegas 121 Featured Prelim

The featured prelim for UFC Vegas 121 is a bantamweight clash between Rinya Nakamura and Brady Hiestand, and immediately before that Rodolfo Vieira takes on Robert Bryczek in a grappler vs. striker matchup.

Rinya Nakamura (red gloves) fights Muin Gafurov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rodolfo Bellato also faces Christian Edwards in a light heavyweight matchup that looks unlikely to go the distance, plus Josiah Harrell will try to rebound from suffering his first career loss in his UFC debut when he meets Elves Brenner.

Rodolfo Bellato (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Luke Fernandez (red gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC Vegas prelims also feature back-to-back bantamweight contests pitting Montel Jackson against Ricky Simón and John Castañeda against Alatengheili after Yazmin Jauregui and Vanessa Demopoulos kick the night off with their strawweight bout.

UFC Vegas 121 Live Results & Highlights

All fighterss uccessfully made weight ahead of the event, although UFC Vegas 121 did undergo one fight week change when Hernandez stepped in to replace Mickey Gall for the fight with Dumas.

The prelim action for UFC Vegas 121 is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET with the main card to follow at 8:00 p.m. ET, and both portions of the event will be available to watch on Paramount+ for viewers in the United States.

UFC Vegas 121 Fight Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos

Co-Main Event: Norma Dumont vs. Ailín Pérez

Sedriques Dumas vs. Luis Hernandez

Ilambek Akylbek vs. Mahammadli Osmanli

Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya

UFC Vegas 121 Prelim Fight Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Brady Hiestand

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Robert Bryczek

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Christian Edwards

Elves Brener vs. Josiah Harrell

Montel Jackson vs. Ricky Simón

John Castañeda vs. Alatengheili

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Vanessa Demopoulos