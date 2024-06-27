"Riyadh Season Noche UFC" Set for September at Sphere in Las Vegas
The next iteration of “Noche UFC” will make history as the first sporting event to take place at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC News: Dana White Drops Bombshell Vegas Sphere Prediction
Noche UFC Set For Las Vegas Sphere
Last year the UFC went all-in for Mexican Independence Day on September 16 with Noche UFC, which was a UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that featured a rematch between Women's Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko in the main event.
Rumors have swirled this year about the possibility of the UFC holding a massive event at Sphere in Las Vegas, and after the promotion previously planned to hold UFC 306 there the venue will now host “Riyadh Season Noche UFC” on September 14.
No fights have been announced yet for what will almost certainly be a stacked card, but the UFC did put together a dazzling graphic to both announce the event and showcase what a unique and groundbreaking venue Sphere is.
A large number of combat sports fans were caught off guard by the fact that Riyadh Season will be sponsoring Noche UFC, but after the success of the promotion's first event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last weekend it appears that both parties are eager to expand their new partnership.
No fights have been announced for "Riyadh Season Noche UFC" as of yet, but the card will undoubtably include as many Mexican fighters as the UFC can manage and could also potentially feature a trilogy bout between Grasso and Shevchenko after the two appeared as opposing coaches on the currently-airing Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter.
