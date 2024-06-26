UFC News: Alexander Volkanovski Eyes Fight with Superstar for Lightweight Return
Alexander Volkanovski has never been much of a benchwarmer and he's not planning on becoming one anytime soon.
One of the most active champions in recent history, the former UFC Featherweight Champion's near five-year title reign came to a close at UFC 298 when he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in the second round of their meeting. Four months prior, Volkanovski was finished by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in another attempt to take a second belt, that time on extremely short notice.
Volkanovski On Topuria vs. Holloway: "I Don't Want To Wait..."
Despite being handed back-to-back losses to the best in the world, Volkanovski is still a company man with the UFC, having been told by the brass he's next for the winner of the targeted featherweight title fight between Topuria and BMF Champion Max Holloway. But, "The Great" isn't keen on waiting that long - Volkanovski wants to fight before the year is over.
“I’ve heard Ilia and Max is confirmed so I need to talk with the UFC and see what’s going on. Clear some things up," Volkanovski told Fox Sports Australia. "I’d said I wanted some time off – and the UFC wanted me to take some time off – so if that fight is made I need to be OK with it. I can’t expect the UFC to wait for me. But if they are going to do Ilia and Max, I just hoped it would be earlier because I want to fight this year, I don’t want to wait."
Potential Return To Lightweight
There's no shortage of fun fights that Volkanovski could partake in from 145lbs to 155lbs, but the bigger names lie in the lightweight division - home of former lightweight champion and Brazilian superstar Charles Oliveira, who piques Volkanovski's interest.
”So if there is no title fight until next year then I need something exciting – maybe Charles Oliveira," Volkanovski continued. “There are others but I think Michael Chandler will keep waiting for Conor McGregor and I think Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje also want to wait a bit.
"There is nobody there [at featherweight] that excites me or that I haven’t fought already. And [UFC] said my next one there is title fight," Volkanovski said.
Oliveira, a former featherweight himself, might not be the champion anymore but "Do Bronx" still holds high ground in the lightweight rankings at #2. Oliveira is coming off a split decision loss to new #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.
Volkanovski Could've Fought As Early As UFC 303
Wanting to get back into the Octagon sooner rather than later, Alexander Volkanovski apparently pinged the UFC about a short notice fight at UFC 303 this weekend whenever he heard the news that the promotion needed a new main event with Conor McGregor withdrawing due to injury.
Volkanovski's services were not needed as that challenging duty would go to new headliners Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, who collide for the light heavyweight title on two weeks notice.
