UFC News: Shara "Bullet" Magomedov Calls Out Kevin Holland for USA Debut
Shara Magomedov has finally arrived in the United States, and the unbeaten fighter is ready to celebrate the occasion by booking a fight with one of the UFC’s most popular names.
Magomedov Calls Out Kevin Holland
“Bullet” made his second appearance in the UFC Octagon last weekend and picked up a third-round finish against UFC debutant Antonio Trócoli, who stepped in on short-notice to replace Joilton Lutterbach at the event in Saudi Arabia.
UFC CEO Dana White indicated after UFC Saudi Arabia that Magomedov would likely continue fighting overseas for the foreseeable future, but after arriving in the United States to make his acting debut in an unnamed short film the 30-year-old called out Kevin Holland for a fight on July 13.
The UFC Fight Night card scheduled for July 13 takes place in Denver, CO. The card has been hit hard in recent days with the news that Maycee Barber was forced to withdraw from her main event bout with Rose Namajunas, and it was also announced that the co-main event between Mike Malott and Gilbert Urbina has been scrapped as well.
Holland Campaigning for Jared Cannonier Fight
Holland is keenly aware that the July 13 card might be in need of some more star power, and “Trailblazer” has already suggested a matchup with former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier.
The UFC would have to act quickly in order to book Holland against either Magomedov or Cannonier for the event in Denver, but even if one or both of those fights fail to materialize it appears that “Bullet” is eager to fight in the United States for the first time.
