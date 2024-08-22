Road to UFC Semifinals: How to Watch, How it Works, TV Channel & Fight Card
While Dana White's Contender Series 2024 is holding our attention, another UFC product flying under the radar: Road to UFC Season 3.
Possibly the most under-marketed fighting product in the UFC brand, Road to UFC acts as the UFC's Asian talent funnel, much like ONE Championship's Friday Fights if it were just MMA.
Road to UFC operates on a tournament format like The Ultimate Fighter, minus the showbiz. Fighters in four divisions, Flyweight, Bantamweight, Featherweight, and Women's Strawweight, compete in eight-person brackets for their shot at the UFC. The fights take place in three rounds: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals (the finals take place as part of a regular UFC Fight Night).
Road to UFC Semifinals Time, Date, TV Channel
The 2024 semifinals take place on Friday, August 24. Both episodes will air globally on UFC Fight Pass. The times are as follows:
- Road to UFC Semifinals Part 1: Friday, August 24, 9pm ET / 2am BST
- Road to UFC Semifinals Part 2: Friday, August 24 / Saturday August 31, 11pm ET / 4am BST
Road to UFC Semifinals Full Fight Card
(Subject to change)
Semifinal Part 1: Friday, August 24
- Samandar Muradov vs. Jonathan Piersma; WW
- Xiaocan Feng vs. Miki Motono; SW
- Huaxiang Dong vs. Ming Shi; SW
- Bin Xie vs. Masuto Kawana; FW
- Shin Haraguchi vs. Kangjie Zhu; FW
Semifinal Part 2: Friday, August 24
- Qihui Yan vs. Danni McCormack; SW
- Dong Hoon Choi vs. Angad Bisht; FLW
- Kiru Singh Sahota vs. Ruel Panales; FLW
- Su Young You vs. Daermisi Zhawupasi; BW
- Tokitaka Nakanishi vs. Balgyn Jenisuly; BW
