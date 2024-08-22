Ilia Topuria Sets Sights on Two UFC Champions After Max Holloway Showdown
Ilia Topuria is so dedicated to his pursuit of greatness that he'd feel confident facing two of the UFC's biggest names in the same night.
UFC Announces Stacked Fall Pay-Per-View Card Featuring Alex Pereira's Return
Topuria: Max Holloway & Sean O'Malley "Both Suck"
“El Matador” successfully claimed the UFC featherweight title when he knocked out long-reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, and he’s now scheduled to defend his belt for the first time against former featherweight king and current “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 308 on October 26.
The unbeaten star has traded words with UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley on a number of occasions, and ahead of the latter fighter’s title defense at UFC 306 Topuria expressed nothing but confidence regarding a potential fight with “Suga”.
“He has a very tough matchup ahead,” Topuria told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn. “If he does it, why not? Why not? I would love that fight…For everyone it’s going to be so huge. Like, ‘Ilia is fighting Max or he’s fighting Sean O’Malley.’ But in reality, I know that they both suck. I can do with them whatever I want to do…I can beat them both in the same night. No problem.”
"El Matador" vs. Islam Makhachev?
Provided he’s able to get past Merab Dvalishvili on September 14, a matchup against Topuria would see O’Malley try to claim the featherweight belt and become a two-division UFC champion.
"El Matador” also has his sights set on a second belt, and he’s just as confident about the idea of fighting Islam Makhachev as he is about facing O’Malley and Holloway.
"To be honest I could do it after the Volkanovski fight, but I decided to keep fighting in 145 and to defend my belt…After the fight with Max Holloway once I knock him out, maybe the UFC will call me and tell me that they want me to move up to 155, I will be very happy with that decision…I respect [Makhachev], but there’s levels. I feel I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts.”
The current expectation is that Makhachev will defend his lightweight title in a rematch with #1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan next, but with the UFC’s pound-for-pound king currently sidelined for an extended period it’s unclear when that fight will take place.
There’s plenty of things that need to fall into place in order for Topuria to pursue matchups with either O’Malley or Makhachev, including what would be his first UFC title defense when he meets Holloway in Abu Dhabi on October 26.
Sean O'Malley Slams ‘Rat’ Merab Dvalishvili Over Injury Reveal Before UFC 306
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Boss Dana White Blasts Merab Dvalishvili for 'Mind-Boggling' Injury Reveal
• Ronda Rousey on UFC Career: Undefeated Retirement Would Have Been ‘Selfish’
• Dana White Warns Contender Series Fighter He'd 'Get Absolutely Decimated' in UFC
• Sean Strickland Raises Doubts Over Alex Pereira vs. Dricus Du Plessis UFC Fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.