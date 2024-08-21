Sean Strickland Raises Doubts Over Alex Pereira vs. Dricus Du Plessis UFC Fight
Sean Strickland is interested in seeing Alex Pereira fight Dricus Du Plessis, but he has serious doubts about whether that matchup could happen at middleweight.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Submits Israel Adesanya in Sensational Main Event
"He Just Looked Like "F***ing Death"
The main event for last weekend’s UFC 305 card in Perth, Western Australia saw Du Plessis successfully defend his middleweight title for the first time when he submitted Israel Adesanya, who was attempting to claim the 185-pound belt for a third time.
Pereira suggested in an Instagram post after the UFC 305 main event that he might like to return to middleweight to challenge Du Plessis, but in a recent ESPN MMA interview Strickland indicated he’d prefer to see his two former opponents meet at light heavyweight instead.
"As a welterweight that moved up to 185, once you get used to that weight class the thought of going back down sounds miserable,” Strickland told Brett Okamoto. “I think Alex should fight him at 205 any day of the week. I think Alex, any day of the week says 205, 100% dude. But you know, Alex has a big fight with [Khalil] Rountree. I think that’s a really great fight for Alex.”
Pereira’s fight with Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 will mark the third time the Brazilian has stepped into the cage to defend his light heavyweight crown, and “Poatan” hasn’t competed at middleweight since he lost that division’s title in an immediate rematch with Adesanya at UFC 287.
"I remember seeing Alex for his last [middleweight] fight in the back room, and dude - he looked like f***ing death,” Strickland explained. “Like when he last [cut to middleweight], I walked to go say hi to him and dude, he just looked like f***ing death. To the point where I’m like 'Man, this ain’t good for you dude. Go up.'"
Du Plessis has expressed interested in moving up to light heavyweight himself in order to try and become a two-division UFC champion, but with Pereira scheduled to fight Rountree in October the South African may need to defend his middleweight belt in a rematch with Strickland before he makes the jump to a new weight class.
UFC Rankings Report: Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland Threaten P4P List
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Boss Dana White Blasts Merab Dvalishvili for 'Mind-Boggling' Injury Reveal
• ‘Jon Jones Jumps for No One,’ UFC Champ Talks Tom Aspinall, Teases Retirement
• Sean O'Malley Slams ‘Rat’ Merab Dvalishvili Over Injury Reveal Before UFC 306
• Dana White Warns Contender Series Fighter He'd 'Get Absolutely Decimated' in UFC
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.