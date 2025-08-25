Scary update emerges on wrestler attacked by UFC legend Rampage Jackson’s son
The Raja Jackson KICK incident Saturday involving a brutal demonstration on wrestler Stuart Smith has taken a dark turn, as the combat sports community tries to comprehend what exactly transpired regarding its severity and the bad light it puts on the legacy of Jackson's father, Quinton, a retired UFC star and ex-UFC champion from May 2007-July 2008.
Raja Jackson, 25, brutalized Smith as if it were an MMA fight instead of faking like he was going to punch him, as the script likely suggested. Raja Jackson's actions resulted in serious injuries to Smith, and given Smith's critical condition, he remains lucky to be alive.
According to USA Today, however, Jackson's brutalization was so severe that Smith's current condition couldn't be further from normal.
"Smith was awake and talking on Aug. 24 but had broken bones in his face and lost a lot of teeth," wrestler Douglas Malo said.
READ MORE: Rampage Jackson breaks silence as son explains motive for violent assault
Rampage Jackson's Son Under Scrutiny For Wrestling Attack
KnoxK Pro Wrestling has since apologized in a Facebook post that the incident even happened.
"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," the statement read Sunday. "This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred."
Smith's brother, Andrew, also took to Facebook to provide an update, while Quinton Jackson was deeply apologetic in a separate message on 'X' (formerly Twitter).
"Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu," Andrew Smith wrote. "Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support."
Meanwhile, Quinton Jackson wrote that while he'll have to confront his son at a later time, it's Smith he's the most concerned about.
"Rampage" Gives Smith Family Support
"I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL," part of Jackson's statement read. "He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. "
Quinton Jackson added he wants the best possible outcome in light of his son's horrific judgement.
"As a father, [I am] deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith," Quinton Jackson continued. "That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery."
TMZ reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the incident, but no action regarding an arrest has been taken at press time.
This is a developing story.
