Aljamain Sterling reveals injury from Brian Ortega fight and it looks awful

This was rough to look at...

Mathew Riddle

Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aljamain Sterling is suffering from success after his five-round shutout victory over Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai on Saturday.

'Funk Master' prodded Ortega pillar to post, dominating grappling exchanges and nearly finishing 'T-City' with cruel ground and pound in the dying seconds of the fight.

However, Sterling might have come off worse in victory, as one exchange in the fight has left him with a painful injury.

Aljamain Sterling shows off elbow injury caused by successful technique against Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai

Taking to Instagram after his win, Sterling revealed the spinning elbow he landed against Ortega during their fight had caused his upper arm to swell to massive proportions. He nailed Ortega with the meat of his tricep, rather than the hard elbow.

"This is from the spinning back elbow," He said. "As you can see, I now have a titty on my elbow. So I can't really bend my arm... It hurts right there. So after the third round when I landed the elbow I immediately felt it in the corner... It looks, not great.

"It doesn't feel very good.... Gonna get that checked out."

"Use the spinning stuff they said," Sterling wrote in his caption. "This might take a while to heal. It was hard to keep up this activity after losing this weapon but I did my best to stay as offensive as I could, while trying to avoid the big shots from Brian.

"My arm was numb/dead, so that sucked/ Tough scrap against a guy that's never been finished other than a doctor stoppage. Happy we got the job done."

Aljamain Sterling wants Volkanovski next

Sterling fans can expect the former bantamweight champion to stay out of action for some months. Although he'll need to return this year if he wants a chance at fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight throne.

"I think I've done enough in this game, I've been around the block," Sterling said in his post-fight interview. "I've defended my belt the most times in bantamweight history, I think I'm tied for most wins in bantamweight history.

"I came to featherweight, I did my damn thing, I lost to a really tough dude who fought for the belt twice. Respect to Volkanovski, he's the man. I would love an opportunity to fight for the belt again."

