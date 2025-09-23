Sean O’Malley warns Merab Dvalishvili might repeat brutal gameplan in next UFC fight
Sean O'Malley is eagerly anticipating Merab Dvalishvili's next UFC bantamweight title defense against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, but can't shake the feeling that history will repeat itself.
'The Machine' has been one of the most dominant bantamweight champions in recent memory, collecting two title defenses and a 13-fight winning streak. His last win came against O'Malley by way of North-South Choke at UFC 316 --- a dominant conclusion to their two-fight saga.
As Dvalishvili gears up to take on 'The Sandman' Sandhagen this October, 'Suga' was keen to offer some insight into how he believes the fight will play out...
Sean O’Malley conflicted on Merab vs. Cory prediction
Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley drew on his experience with Dvalishvili to predict the next title fight at UFC 320. The Montana native is conflicted, but can't shake the feeling that Dvalishvili will put on another classic performance.
"Cory vs Merab, I'm so curious, dude. I'm so curious how that fight plays out. Part of me feels like Merab's gonna go out there and do kind of what he did to me... grab a hold of him, wrestle, takedown, get up, just kind of stay on him.
"Then part of me is like Cory's hungry, Cory wants it, he's gonna go out there and find a way to win."
Who else is fighting at UFC 320?
UFC 320 is the rematch between reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira. Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen is acting as the co-main event. 14 fights have been confirmed for the October 4 PPV, subject to change.
- (C) Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira; light heavy title
- (C) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen; bantam title
- Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov; middle
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.; light heavy
- Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal; feather
- Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos; bantam
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz; middle
- Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz; middle
- Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez; bantam
- Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker; fly
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford; welter
- Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz; bantam
- Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo; feather
- Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov; welter
