Shara Magomedov Debuts New UFC Ranking After Impressive KO
Sharabutdin Magomedov is now a ranked middleweight contender following his impressive knockout over Arman Petrosyan at UFC 308.
Despite defeating an unranked opponent, Magomedov debuts at the No. 14 spot, pushing Michel Pereira down to No. 15. Petrosyan was expected to be a tough fight for Magomedov, and he was for the opening minutes before being knocked out by the UFC's first double-spinning backfist in the second round.
The victory marked Magomedov's third performance bonus in a row and will undoubtedly warrant a named opponent in his next fight.
Next Fight for Shara Bullet
As for Magomedov's next fight, it depends entirely on his availability and activity. Despite fighting three times in 2024, Magomedov only fought on Middle-Eastern fight cards. He will struggle to rise to the top of the pile if his availability is limited to Middle-Eastern UFC events.
The biggest name he could fight right now is No. 11 Paulo Costa, who is 1-4 in his last five performances. If the UFC wants to throw Magomedov to the wolves, matchups with Anthony Hernandez or Jack Hermansson could be considered.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Khamzat Chimaev Looms Over Israel Adesanya After Colossal UFC Rankings Jump
- UFC Report: Top-Ranked Heavyweight Sluggers Booked for Saudi Event
- This Weekend’s UFC Fight Night Features 2 Major Rule Changes
- Sean O'Malley's Coach Defends Robert Whittaker From Haters After UFC 308
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.