Shara Magomedov Debuts New UFC Ranking After Impressive KO

Shara Magomedov is a new threat at UFC middleweight.

Sharabutdin Magomedov is now a ranked middleweight contender following his impressive knockout over Arman Petrosyan at UFC 308.

Despite defeating an unranked opponent, Magomedov debuts at the No. 14 spot, pushing Michel Pereira down to No. 15. Petrosyan was expected to be a tough fight for Magomedov, and he was for the opening minutes before being knocked out by the UFC's first double-spinning backfist in the second round.

The victory marked Magomedov's third performance bonus in a row and will undoubtedly warrant a named opponent in his next fight.

Next Fight for Shara Bullet

As for Magomedov's next fight, it depends entirely on his availability and activity. Despite fighting three times in 2024, Magomedov only fought on Middle-Eastern fight cards. He will struggle to rise to the top of the pile if his availability is limited to Middle-Eastern UFC events.

The biggest name he could fight right now is No. 11 Paulo Costa, who is 1-4 in his last five performances. If the UFC wants to throw Magomedov to the wolves, matchups with Anthony Hernandez or Jack Hermansson could be considered.

