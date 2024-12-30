Son of MMA Legend to Make Pro Debut Against 41-Fight Veteran
Taisei Sakuraba, son of MMA icon Kazushi Sakuraba, will debut against 41-fight MMA veteran Yusuke Yachi at RIZIN DECADE on December 31.
26-year-old Taisei has a tough act to follow; His father retired with a professional record of 26-17-1 and an extensive record of pro grappling and custom rules fights. 'The Gracie Hunter' earned his moniker for being the first man to defeat Royce Gracie (in a 90-minute competition) and racking up wins against many Gracie family members across his lengthy career.
Taisei Sakuraba will star in one of the later fights of RIZIN DECADE, set to broadcast at 12 am ET on Tuesday, December 31.
