Conor McGregor Hints at Colossal 9-Figure Payday for Logan Paul Fight
Conor McGregor might be on track to earning another nine-figure payday.
'The Notorious' was one-half of the biggest boxing pay-per-view in history when he fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017, earning reportedly around $100M for his tenth-round defeat. Now, McGregor is saying he is in preliminary agreements to box against influencer-turned-WWE star Logan Paul in an exhibition hosted by the super-wealthy Ambani family in India.
Following this, McGregor and his digital content provider, The Mac Life, have reshared claims that McGregor and Paul are reported to earn $250M each for the fight.
If true, the nine-figure purse would be one of the highest in combat sports history, without profit in sight for the event providers. That said, McGregor-Paul would be India's attempt to 'get their foot in the door' of global super fights, similar to Saudi Arabia, and it could serve as a colossal initial investment.
McGregor is still under contract with the UFC, and the promotion would likely take a cut of any earnings he makes.
