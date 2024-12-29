MMA Knockout

Darren Till Gets New Opponent for January 18 Misfits Boxing Event

With Tommy Fury out, Darren Till will now face a new opponent in his Misfits boxing debut on January 18.

Cancellations have marred the twilight years of Till's fighting career. 'The Gorilla' saw five cancellations inside the UFC and two more in the boxing world. Till's fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fell through in July 2024, and then Fury dropped out due to 'stupid MMA tactics' from Till.

Stepping in for Fury is influencer-boxer Anthony Taylor, officially announced by the Misfits Boxing account on X.

The fight is arguably higher-risk and lower-reward for Till as Taylor is relatively lesser known. 'Prettyboy' has a professional MMA record of 7-5 and a professional boxing record of 3-3. He is 5-1 under the Misfits boxing banner (exhibition fights).

