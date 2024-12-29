Tom Aspinall Predicts UFC Champions by the End of 2025
2025 promises to be an interesting year for UFC championship matchmaking.
Fans are immediately blessed with UFC 311, which pits Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili against Arman Tsarukyan and Umar Nurmagomedov. Then, at UFC 312, Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland look to put a cap on their rivalry while Khamzat Chimaev waits in the wings.
Otherwise, we can anticipate movement in the welterweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. The latter of which is currently log-jammed by Jon Jones, but has the most potential with an undisputed title matchup with current interim champion Tom Aspinall.
During an interview with TNT Sports UFC, Aspinall not only pinned himself to be the heavyweight champion by the end of 2025 but provided his prediction for every other men's champion by the end of next year.
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja
- Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili
- Featherweight: Ilia Topuria
- Lightweight: Islam Makhachev
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad
- Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev
- Light Heavyweight: Alex Pereira / Magomed Ankalaev
- Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall
The only deviation from 2024's lineup is Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight, and Aspinall predicting his ascension to undisputed status. Alexandre Pantoja would also defend his flyweight title twice in 2025. 'The Cannibal' will turn 35 in April, and in the lightweight division and below, fighters who are 35 or older have never successfully defended against younger opposition.
More MMA Knockout News
- Sean Brady Doubles Down on Leon Edwards Call Out For UFC London Main Event
- ‘Washed,’ Fight Fans Spot Weakness in Conor McGregor’s Latest Training Footage
- Former 2x UFC Champ Frank Mir's Daughter Dominates in Fury Grappling Debut
- Banned for Biting: Ex-UFC Fighter Embraces ‘Hannibal’ Persona in OKTAGON Debut
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.