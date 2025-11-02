Steve Garcia doubles down on Max Holloway callout following UFC Vegas 110 win
UFC Vegas 110 ended in dramatic fashion as featherweight Steve Garcia found an opening to finish David Onama 3:34 into Round 1 with a flurry of strikes against the fence.
Garcia (19-5 MMA) has won his last seven fights in a row, making a bold callout of UFC "BMF" champion Max Holloway (27-8 MMA) in his post-fight interview.
"I want the Rocky Balboa story,” Garcia said. "I want the one with Max Holloway and the 'BMF' title. I want that 'BMF' Max Holloway champion [next].”
As much as the fight could be interesting stylistically, Garcia says, following his win against Onama (14-3 MMA), another contender comes to mind, where a win could further elevate him in the featherweight rankings.
Could Garcia vs. Emmett Happen Next?
“I think one fight that makes a lot of sense is probably Josh Emmett,” Garcia said at the post-fight presser. "He has a name on him. He definitely has a higher ranking than I do, and I think he’s available, so why not? Let’s try to set something up the beginning of next year. I think that would be a fun fight.”
Emmett (19-6 MMA) has lost four of last five fights, but Garcia suggests that Emmett is one of those potential wins that could make him a long-term title challenger in a crowded division.
"The only reason why I say Emmett is because he’s got name recognition, he’s obviously further down the rankings than me so in my head, I want my opportunities," Garcia added. "I just fought someone behind me. I felt like I just gave someone a moment. What does that do for me? I’ll probably get back to [ranked No. 11]. I’m not sure."
Another possible challenger is Youssef Zalal (18-5-1 MMA), who has shared history with Emmett. Zalal has won eight in a row, but Garcia says the casual audience can relate to Emmett and suggests the entertainment value is significantly higher.
“I think to the fans it’s more exciting to fight an Emmett,” Garcia said. “Let’s have headliners again. Let’s go Emmett vs. Garcia instead of [Garcia] vs. Zalal. I think I might be able to sell a little bit more with Emmett than I do against Zalal."
Steve Garcia Shoots Down Youssef Zalal Fight
All in all, Garcia said his goal is to "elevate" his career, adding that fighting and beating Emmett would accomplish that feat.
"But at the end of the day, this is how I support my family. It’s how I make my money. Onama was just on the list," Garcia said.
Garcia has not lost since June 2022.
