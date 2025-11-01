UFC Fight Night free live stream results & highlights - Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
The UFC is back at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV tonight (November 1) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a pair of surging featherweight contenders.
The main event will see Steve Garcia and David Onama each try to extend their respective win streaks and continue their climb up the featherweight rankings. Garcia knocked out five-straight opponents before he most recently took a decision over Calvin Kattar, while Onama has won four in a row and defeated Giga Chikadze in his last outing.
Ranked fighters will also be in action in the co-main event, as Ante Delija will look to build on the momentum of his debut knockout against Marcin Tybura when he takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who had won five-straight fights prior to his last outing against Sergei Pavlovich.
UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC Vegas 110 main card also includes a pair of welterweight matchups, with Jeremiah Wells set to take on Themba Gorimbo and Charles Radtke slated to meet Daniel Frunza. Isaac Dulgarian will also square off with Yadier del Valle in an underrated featherweight matchup, and Allan Nascimento and Cody Durden will kick off the main card action with a catchweight contest.
READ MORE: Gable Steveson celebrates with UFC legend Jon Jones after viral 15-second KO
The night’s prelims also offer some interesting matchups, most notably the clash between top-ranked women’s bantamweight contenders Ketlen Vieira and Norma Dumont. Other highlights from the prelims include Phil Rowe vs. Seok Hyeon Ko, Tummy Cuamba vs. Chang Ho Lee, and Donte Johnson’s UFC debut against Sedriques Dumas.
READ MORE: UFC legend shares scathing assessment of Joe Rogan's fighting experience
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective fights ahead of UFC Vegas 110. The prelim action is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
UFC Vegas 110 Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
• Co-Main Event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija
• Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo
• Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle
• Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza
• Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden
UFC Vegas 110 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Kevin Cristian vs. Billy Elekana
• Timmy Cuamba vs. Chang Ho Lee
• Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas
• Ketlen Viera vs. Norma Dumont
• Montserrat Conejo Ruiz vs. Alice Ardelean
• Phil Rowe vs. Seok Hyeon Ko
• Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC star suffered devastating injury during viral UFC 321 knockout
• Ex-UFC champion calls for massive change to post-fight bonuses in Paramount era
• UFC reportedly parts ways with two fighters after disappointing UFC 321 performances
• Jon Jones brutally trolls UFC star Tom Aspinall during DBX 4 weigh-ins
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.