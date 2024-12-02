Infamous UFC Biter to Fight Ex-Champ in Budding Rival Promotion
Unfortunately for Igor Severino, he will always been known as the UFC hopeful who ruined his debut by biting his opponent.
The undefeated Brazilian prospect entered his March UFC debut with a 100 percent finish rate in eight fights. It was going well for him until he bit his opponent, André Lima, on the underarm, forcing a disqualification loss in the second round. Severino was immediately kicked from the UFC. For many fans, this was presumably the last we'd see him in an elite promotion, but now he has a second chance.
Infamous Igor Severino to Debut in OKTAGON MMA
Severino will make his OKTAGON MMA (OKMMA) debut at OKMMA 65 on December 29 against their top bantamweight prospect, Jonas Mågård. His joining the promotion was announced in August, and OKMMA shared the official fight announcement on social media on December 1.
"Severino hungry for glory," the promotion ironically shared in another post.
Mågård (17-6, 5-1 OKMMA) is a former OKMMA bantamweight champion who had his reign cut short by Felipe Lima, who debuted in the UFC last June. Since then, he's pieced together a two-fight winning streak and gets to test his mettle against a UFC-caliber fighter in Severino next month.
