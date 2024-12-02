Infamous UFC Biter to Fight Ex-Champ in Budding Rival Promotion

🇧🇷 Severino hungry for glory 🇧🇷



New signing and talented Brazilian, Igor Severino (8-1), wants to take out the #1 bantamweight in OKTAGON MMA on his promotional debut.



Can he defeat Mågård at OKTAGON 65 in Prague on December 29?



Buy tickets👇🏼

🎫 https://t.co/nCGOMBoCFv pic.twitter.com/lcBAc3NL87